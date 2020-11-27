Mehbooba Mufti Detained Again: Charge of Mehbooba Mufti on Central Government- I have been detained again

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday claimed that she and her daughter Iltija Mufti have been placed under house arrest and not being allowed to go to the residence of party leader Waheed Parra in Pulwama. Parra was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) this week. The former chief minister said that he has not been allowed to meet Parra’s family for two days, who has been arrested on “baseless allegations”. Also Read – Roshni Land Scam Latest News: CBI files case against former J&K minister Congress leader

Mehbooba tweeted, "I have been detained illegally once again. For two days, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has not let me meet Waheed Varra's family in Pulwama. BJP ministers and their puppets are allowed to move everywhere in Kashmir, but security issues arise in my case. "He said that his daughter has also been placed under house arrest.

Waheed Ur Rehman's family in Pulwama. He was arrested on baseless charges. Even my daughter placed under house arrest: PDP leader & former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/29OYUrWY5W
– ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

He said, “Atrocity has no limit. Waheed was arrested on baseless charges and I am not being allowed to meet his family to console him. Even my daughter Iltija has been placed under house arrest because she also wants to meet Waheed’s family. “The People’s Democratic Party” (PDP) chief said that she is “different issues” today. Will hold a press conference.

On the other hand, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Friday that the government is giving personal freedom as if someone is doing favors on someone, and is giving it away to someone on their own free will. Also said that there is no interference from the judiciary. Abdullah’s statement came on the alleged arrest of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and his daughter Iltija Mufti.

Abdullah tweeted, “Creating a barrier is the new standard operating procedure of this administration. He did this recently to stop my father from praying. The government is giving personal freedom as if someone is doing favors, and giving it to someone at their own will and snatching it from anyone and there is no interference from the judiciary. -Milad-Un-Nabi was prevented from going to the Hazratbal shrine.