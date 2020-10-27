Mehbooba Mufti does not like India and its laws, should move to Pakistan with family: Nitin Patel

Expressing displeasure over the recent statement of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that if the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir does not like India and its laws, they should go to Pakistan family. Addressing a gathering for the by-election in Kurali village in Vadodara, Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah brought Citizenship Amendment Act to protect the country and they abolished the provisions of Article 370. Also Read – Reduction in incidents of ceasefire violations in Kashmir, but in response to 300 terrorists entering

He said, 'Mehbooba has been giving unrestrained statements for the last two days. They should buy air tickets and move to Karachi with their family. It will be fine for everyone. "He said," If he wishes, the people of Karjan Taluka will send him money to buy air tickets. "Patel said," Those who do not like India or the government-made CAA like law or Don't like the abolition of Article 370? They should go to Pakistan. '

Let me tell you that Mehbooba Mufti, who will be released after about 14 months, said in the past that I will not raise any flag other than Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba Mufti said that when this flag of ours will come back, we will also lift that flag. But until our own flag is returned, we will not raise any other flag in our hands.

Recently Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Mehbooba Mufti of 'disrespecting' the Indian flag, emphasizing that most of the provisions of Article 370 were abolished in a constitutional manner and would not be reinstated. He said, "Mehbooba Mufti's insult to the sanctity of the tricolor is that she will not hold the tricolor until the flag of Kashmir is restored again." Ravi Shankar Prasad also said that Article 370 will not be implemented again.

