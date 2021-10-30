Mehbooba Mufti informed this to PM Modi about 3 Kashmiri scholars arrested in Agra

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Peoples Democratic Birthday celebration (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday expressed wonder over the punitive motion taken towards some Kashmiri scholars for celebrating Pakistan’s victory within the T20 Global Cup fit. PM Modi) and demanded his intervention on this subject in order that the way forward for the scholars isn’t ruined.Additionally Learn – Captain Morgan mentioned after a impressive win over Australia – Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are in excellent shape

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti writes to PM Modi in regards to the arrests of 3 Kashmiri scholars in Agra for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s win over India in a T20 Global Cup cricket fit. “I request you to interfere in order that long run of those children isn’t destroyed,” she says %.twitter.com/OF2Dvgz7In – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Mehbooba Mufti’s letter comes after a case used to be registered towards scientific scholars of Srinagar beneath UAPA for celebrating Pakistan’s victory and arrest of 3 Kashmiri scholars finding out in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Mehbooba wrote, ‘I’m writing you a letter in regards to the deep unhappiness and being worried scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. No longer too way back, when presiding over the all-party assembly in Delhi, you expressed your purpose to finish the ‘dil ki distance’ between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. Being the president of PDP, I had recommended some measures to construct self assurance, which is able to give a sigh of aid to the folks of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti mentioned that hopes had been raised after House Minister Amit Shah's fresh seek advice from to Jammu and Kashmir, as he made a observation concerning the participation of the adolescence right here. "Regardless of this, what came about used to be surprising and worrying," the PDP president mentioned. Within the fit between India and Pakistan, the aim of which used to be just for the leisure of the folks, the adolescence had been booked beneath strict UAPA simplest to have a good time the victory of the profitable aspect.

In a letter to Top Minister Modi, Mehbooba Mufti mentioned, “Such punitive motion will build up a way of distrust a number of the adolescence of Kashmir and the remainder of the rustic.” A smart transfer can be for the federal government to interact with them and perceive their ambitions and targets. I request you to interfere in order that the way forward for those proficient adolescence isn’t wasted.