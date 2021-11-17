Mehbooba Mufti protesting the come upon is below area arrest at her place of abode in Srinagar, ED summons her brother

Srinagar, Srinagar Come upon, Mehbooba Mufti, PDP, J&Ok, Jammu & Kashmir, New Delhi/Srinagar: Other folks’s Democratic Birthday party leader (PDP leader) and previous Jammu and Kashmir CM (former J&Ok CM) Mehbooba Mufti protesting towards Monday’s come upon at Hyderpora at the outskirts of Srinagar town. ) has been positioned below area arrest at his place of abode in Srinagar these days. This knowledge has come from quoting assets. In step with information company ANI, former CM Mehbooba Mufti used to be positioned below area arrest when she used to be going to participate in a protest at Press Colony in Srinagar to protest towards the come upon.Additionally Learn – J&Ok Come upon Information: Giant luck for Military: 4 terrorists together with TRF commander killed in Kulgam, giant blast conspiracy failed in Pulwama

The management took this resolution to put former CM Mehbooba Mufti below area arrest, when the military is carrying out an intensive operation towards terrorists in Kashmir.

Peoples Democratic Birthday party leader & former J&Ok CM Mehbooba Mufti used to be put below area arrest at her place of abode in Srinagar these days. She used to be going to take part in a protest in Press Colony within the town: Assets (Report photograph)

Additionally Learn – International terrorists additionally integrated in 4 terrorists killed in Srinagar Come upon: IG Claims

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti’s brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti for wondering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, brother of former Jammu and Kashmir Leader Minister Mehbooba Mufti, for wondering in a cash laundering case. Officers gave this knowledge on Wednesday.

He used to be tourism minister in Mehbooba Mufti’s siblings’ cupboard.

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, who used to be tourism minister in his sister’s cupboard, has been requested to seem ahead of the investigating officer of the case right here on Thursday and file his commentary below the provisions of the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA). He mentioned the probe is said to a few cash allegedly gained of their accounts from some companies in Kashmir.

Mehbooba advised ED’s transfer as political vendetta

Responding to this, Mehbooba Mufti mentioned that it is a political vendetta towards her. She mentioned, ‘On every occasion I elevate my voice towards any wrongdoing, some summon is looking ahead to some member of my circle of relatives. This time it’s my brother’s flip.

Mehbooba mentioned – Military and police killed other people

Mehbooba Mufti, who’s going through wondering by way of the ED in every other cash laundering case, mentioned she is protesting the killing of blameless civilians at the outskirts of Srinagar town on Monday. Mehbooba mentioned 4 other people had been killed on Monday at the outskirts of the town by way of the military and police. He described the slain as “terrorists” and “shelters of terrorists”. Alternatively, the households of those other people have contested the claims, pronouncing that they had been blameless. The police’s contradictory statements within the case have additionally induced political leaders together with Mehbooba Mufti to protest towards it.