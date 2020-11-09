Mehbooba Mufti said – will raise the flag of Jammu and Kashmir and the tricolor, targeted at BJP and RSS

Mehbooba Mufti on tricolour: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday insisted that she will raise the flag and tricolor of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state together. He also said that as an MLA, he had expressed his faith in both the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and the integrity and sovereignty of India as both are inseparable. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: People have rights to sell and not to sell property, new land laws do not allow forcible occupation

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir had said last month that she would not be interested in contesting elections nor would she raise the tricolor until the constitutional changes on August 5, 2019 were withdrawn. Mehbooba, who was released after being under house arrest for more than a year, is visiting the five-day Jammu tour for the first time. Also Read – Jammu Kashmir: District Development Council elections to be held in eight phases between November 28 to December 19, results will be out on December 22

On the last day of the visit, Mehbooba said, ‘We are the people who have been raising the tricolor flag for many years at the cost of the lives of thousands of our workers who were martyred, especially in the Kashmir Valley.’ Name of BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Without attacking them, the former Chief Minister said, “Those people who wear half pants and where their leaders sit, they (their headquarters) do not hoist the tricolor and are teaching us on the national flag.” The father raised the national flag at a time when he was being dismissed as a ‘drain worm’ and social boycott was being done. Also Read – J&K be a bridge to peace, China should do it, Pakistan, neighbor: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba said, ‘All of us including BJP members took an oath (in the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council) that we will keep our faith in the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India. First, there was the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir followed by the integrity and sovereignty of the country. How can they bite one finger and leave the other is not correct. ”Mehbooba alleged that the people of Nagaland recently said that they do not accept the flag and constitution of this country, so these half pants people gave their Why did not take out a rally against

(input language)