Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter wants to change mother’s name in passport, has given this name …

The daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and the PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, has demanded that the mother's name be changed to Mehbooba Syed in her passport. In this regard, Irtika Javed had published an information in a local newspaper. As per the information, 'I want to change the name of my mother from Mehbooba Mufti to Mehbooba Syed in my passport, Irtika Javed daughter Javed Iqbal Shah, resident Fairview House Gupkar Road, Srinagar, Kashmir-190001.'

The notice reads, "If anyone has any objection about this, please contact the concerned authorities within a period of seven days." After that no objection will be entertained. "Mehbooba Mufti and her husband do not live together.

The couple have two daughters Iltija and Ittika. The elder daughter has adopted the surname Mufti following in her mother's footsteps, while the younger daughter seems closer to her father. Mehbooba is currently under house arrest at his government residence.