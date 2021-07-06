Mehbooba Mufti’s mom Gulshan Nazir summoned, ED despatched realize to look on July 14

Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Jammu and Kashmir Leader Minister and Peoples Democratic Birthday party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti’s mom Gulshan Nazir to look in individual in Srinagar on July 14. Confirming the inside track, Mehbooba Mufti stated that her mom Gulshan Nazir has been summoned by way of the Enforcement Directorate to look in individual in Srinagar on July 14 and she or he didn’t attend the PDP’s Delimitation Fee assembly. is added. Additionally Learn – Determined in PDP assembly, Mehbooba Mufti will take ultimate determination on All Birthday party Meet to be held in Delhi

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that the day PDP determined to not meet the Delimitation Fee, ED has summoned my mom to look in individual on unknown fees. That is an try to intimidate its political fighters, the Indian executive does now not even spare senior voters on this topic. Businesses like NIA and ED have now transform a device to extend numbers for this executive.

He additionally shared the summons issued by way of ED Assistant Director Sunil Kumar to Gulshan Nazir, former Leader Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and spouse of overdue Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, former House Minister of India. Nazir has been requested to look on the ED workplace at Rajbagh, Srinagar on July 14.

Considerably, the PDP has determined to not meet or cling a gathering with the Delimitation Fee, which is achieving right here to get the bottom stage knowledge in regards to the formation of recent constituencies within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.