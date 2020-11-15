Mehbooba Mufti’s party shocked PDP, founder member Muzaffar Hussain Baig left the party due to this

Muzaffar Hussain Baig, the founding member of PDP, resigned from the party. He has resigned over disagreements over seat sharing in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Party sources said that Baig has informed PDP mentor Mehbooba Mufti about the decision to leave the party. He has been associated with the party since the inception of PDP in 1998. Baig was not immediately available for comment. Also Read – Mehbooba Mufti said – will raise the flag of Jammu and Kashmir and the tricolor, targeted at BJP and RSS

Party sources said that he was angry at the seat-sharing by the People’s Alliance for Guptkar Declaration (PAGD), especially in North Kashmir. PAGD consists of National Conference, PDP, People’s Conference and CPI-M. Also Read – J&K be a bridge to peace, China should do it, Pakistan, neighbor: Mehbooba Mufti

Meanwhile Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that PAGD has been created to protect the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under continuous attack since August 2019. It is wrong to believe that it has been formed to gain an edge in the election or to advance the interests of the party. Also Read – PDP protests against new land law for Jammu and Kashmir, many detained

Congress has also given its support to PAGD. DDC elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir from November 28 to December 24 in eight phases.

