Mehbooba Mufti’s record: 28 lakh carpet, 12 lakh bedsheets, 40 lakh cutlery, know

Mehbooba Mufti spent 88 lakh rupees in the decoration of his official residence. It has been revealed in the RTI, whose former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had spent lakhs of rupees in the decoration of his official residence and it was paid by the Government of India.

According to the information, Mehbooba Mufti, while being the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, decorated his official residence at Gupkar Road in Srinagar with the money of the government. He had spent nearly lakhs of rupees in just six months. In an RTI reply, it has been revealed that between January-June 2018, the Mufti spent about 88 lakh rupees on things like bedsheets, furniture, TV. The RTI was filed on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir-based activist Inam-un-Nabi Saudagar.

12 lakh bed sheets, 22 lakh LED TV

It was revealed in the RTI that on 28 March 2018, Mehbooba spent Rs 28 lakh to buy the carpet in one day. In June 2018, he spent over 25 lakh rupees in several luxury purchases. These include an expenditure of 22 lakh rupees on LED TV.

On January 30, 2017, an expenditure of Rs 14 lakh has been revealed in the copy of the RTI reply received on 1 September 2020. It includes a Garden Umbrella of Rs 2,94,314. Apart from this, bedsheets of Rs 11,62,000 were purchased on February 2018.

In March 2018, the Mufti spent around Rs 56 lakh, including Rs 25 lakh on furniture and about Rs 28 lakh on carpets. The items purchased include cutlery items worth Rs 40 lakhs over a period of two years from August 2016 to July 2018.

Mehbooba Mufti’s bath sleeper was only Rs 6800. One and a quarter lakh rupees were also spent on vacuum cleaner. New chairs were also purchased. A revolving chair of Rs 1.37 was also purchased for Mehbooba in the year 2017.

In this way, 14 expensive items were purchased by flowing government money like water, all this information has been found in response to RTI.