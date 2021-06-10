Meherzan Mazda Wiki, Age, Circle of relatives, Peak, Biography, Female friend, Films, Pictures

Meherzan Mazda is an Indian actor and fashion. He changed into fashionable thru Hindi serials and truth displays. Excluding performing, he’s a dancer. Together with his wonderful efficiency in Splitsvilla, he were given a couple of serial gives. His beautiful performing were given him in to Hindi internet sequence too. He’s now a number one famous person throughout OTT platforms.

Biography and Tutorial {Qualifications}

Born in Dahanu, he was once a vivid scholar. He studied at St. Mary’s Highschool. Later, he finished his commencement with prime marks. His pastime for performing began throughout his faculty days. He began modeling and in addition went for auditions. His photogenic face was once authorised for more than a few print and TV commercials. Later, he were given decided on for the Splitsvilla truth display.

Together with his large popularity throughout the truth display, he were given extra displays. He were given sturdy roles in Hindi serials. Later, he was once additionally observed in a Hindi film. His spectacular performing gave him gives in Hindi internet sequence. With again to again hits, he is a well-liked Indian internet sequence actor.

Circle of relatives, Female friend

Meherzan Mazda with mom

He was once born in a Muslim circle of relatives. His father is Beheramshah Mazda and mom is Roxy Mazda. Farzan Mazda is his brother. He’s recently unmarried and single.

Age, Peak, Weight

He was once born on 26 January 1989. Meherzan Mazda’s age is 32 years as of 2020. His top is 5 toes 7 inches and weight is 63 kgs. He has black eyes and black hair.

Profession

Meherzan began his profession as an actor within the film Luv ka the tip in 2011. Then he labored in MTV truth displays and in tv displays in which he won reputation.

