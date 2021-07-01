Mehul Buch (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography and Extra

Mehul Buch (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Mehul Buch is an Indian actor. He’s identified for his look in Hindi and Gujrati tv serials equivalent to Sasural Simar Ka 2, Durga Mata Ki Chhaya, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and so on. He has additionally labored in numerous motion pictures like Luv Ni Love Storys (2020), I Want (2017) and Suryansh (2018).
Biography
Mehul Buch used to be born in 1968 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He graduated from Bhavan’s School, Andheri. He lately lives in Mumbai. Buch began his occupation as a supporting actor in tv trade and first of all seemed in few seconds roles in presentations. In 2002, he were given first distinguished in movie Filhaal starring along Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Sanjay Suri and Palash Sen. Later he additionally acted within the movie Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. His different notable initiatives come with Maan Gye Mughal-e-Azam (2008), Ashok Chakra- Tribute to Actual Heroes (2010) and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai (2015).
He used to be additionally part of TV presentations like The Command Drive (2011-2014), Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (2012-2013) and Khidki: Humari Humorous Kahani (2016).
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Mehul Buch
|Occupation
|Actor and Author
|Date of Delivery
|1968
|Age (as in 2021)
|53 Years
|Delivery Position
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The city
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Spouse : Alpana Buch
Daughter : Bhavya Buch
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Training Main points and Extra
|College
|Now not Identified
|School
|Bhavan’s School, Andheri
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Saturday Suspense (1997)
Movie : Ghaath (2000)
|Energetic Years
|1997-Provide
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 8″ Ft
|Weight
|78 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 35 inches
Biceps: 14 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Spare time activities
|Writing and Studying
Non-public Lifestyles
Mehul Buch is married to Alpana Buch, an actress. The couple have a daughter named Bhavya Buch.
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Marriage Date
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Internet Value
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Information About Mehul Buch
- Mehul Buch used to be born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- His spouse Alpana Buch is a well known artist in tv trade and has been labored in common serials like Baal Veer, Anupamaa, Papad Pol and Saraswatichandra.
- He won award of Easiest Actor in Detrimental position at Movie Excellence Awards 2019 for his efficiency in Gujarati movie Yuvasarkar.
- He has featured in T.V. ads of well-known manufacturers.
- He loves poetry and continuously pens quotes on Instagram account.
- He’s fluent in Gujarati, Hindi and English languages.
- He has a puppy canine named Choco.
