Mehul Buch (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography and Extra

Mehul Buch (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Mehul Buch is an Indian actor. He’s identified for his look in Hindi and Gujrati tv serials equivalent to Sasural Simar Ka 2, Durga Mata Ki Chhaya, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and so on. He has additionally labored in numerous motion pictures like Luv Ni Love Storys (2020), I Want (2017) and Suryansh (2018).

Biography

Mehul Buch used to be born in 1968 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He graduated from Bhavan’s School, Andheri. He lately lives in Mumbai. Buch began his occupation as a supporting actor in tv trade and first of all seemed in few seconds roles in presentations. In 2002, he were given first distinguished in movie Filhaal starring along Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Sanjay Suri and Palash Sen. Later he additionally acted within the movie Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. His different notable initiatives come with Maan Gye Mughal-e-Azam (2008), Ashok Chakra- Tribute to Actual Heroes (2010) and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai (2015).

He used to be additionally part of TV presentations like The Command Drive (2011-2014), Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (2012-2013) and Khidki: Humari Humorous Kahani (2016).

Bio

Actual Identify Mehul Buch Occupation Actor and Author Date of Delivery 1968 Age (as in 2021) 53 Years Delivery Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The city Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Spouse : Alpana Buch

Daughter : Bhavya Buch

Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Training Main points and Extra

College Now not Identified School Bhavan’s School, Andheri Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Saturday Suspense (1997)

Movie : Ghaath (2000) Energetic Years 1997-Provide

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 8″ Ft Weight 78 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 35 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Writing and Studying

Non-public Lifestyles

Mehul Buch is married to Alpana Buch, an actress. The couple have a daughter named Bhavya Buch.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Marriage Date Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Mehul Buch

Mehul Buch used to be born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

His spouse Alpana Buch is a well known artist in tv trade and has been labored in common serials like Baal Veer, Anupamaa, Papad Pol and Saraswatichandra.

He won award of Easiest Actor in Detrimental position at Movie Excellence Awards 2019 for his efficiency in Gujarati movie Yuvasarkar.

He has featured in T.V. ads of well-known manufacturers.

He loves poetry and continuously pens quotes on Instagram account.

He’s fluent in Gujarati, Hindi and English languages.

He has a puppy canine named Choco.

When you have extra information about Mehul Buch. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside a hour.

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable