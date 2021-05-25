Mehul Choksi Lacking: Fugitive diamond dealer Mehul Choksi lacking in Caribbean island nation Antigua and Barbuda

PNB rip-off, fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is lacking: Fugitive diamond dealer Mehul Choksi has reportedly long past lacking within the Caribbean island country of Antigua and Barbuda, and police were searching for him since Sunday. Additionally Learn – PNB Rip-off: UK court docket granted permission to extradite Nirav Modi to India

The native media institute 'AntiguaNewsroom' quoted Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney on Tuesday as announcing that the police had been "looking to hint the Indian businessman Mehul Choksi" who's speculating about his disappearance.

In keeping with the inside track, Choksi, who had taken citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda, used to be observed riding within the south space on Sunday. Later, his car used to be recovered however not anything used to be recognized about Choksi.

Choksi’s attorney used to be additionally puzzled on this regard, however no reaction used to be gained from his facet both.

Choksi bought citizenship of the Caribbean island country of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017, prior to fleeing to India in January 2018.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, in conjunction with some financial institution officers, were accused of allegedly dishonest Punjab Nationwide Financial institution (PNB) to the music of Rs 13,500 crore.

Nirav Modi is recently lodged in a London prison. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating in opposition to each.