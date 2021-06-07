Mehul Choksi lodged FIR, informed Antiguan police- ‘8-10 other folks brutally beat me, snatched telephone, watch and handbag’

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in his criticism to Antiguan Police Fugitive diamond service provider Mehul Choksi has filed a criticism of attack with Antiguan Police. He mentioned in his criticism that he used to be brutally crushed up by way of 8 to ten other folks. Mehul Choksi in his criticism prior to the Antiguan Police mentioned, “I used to be brutally crushed up by way of 8-10 other folks claiming to be from Antiguan Police. I used to be slightly aware. They took my telephone, watch and pockets. They informed me that they didn’t need to rob me and returned my cash.” Additionally Learn – Antigua Police launches investigation into Mehul Choksi’s ‘kidnapping’, observation of PM Gaston Browne

Allow us to tell that Antigua and Barbuda Police has began investigation into the imaginable kidnapping of Mehul Choksi from Antigua on Would possibly 23, 2021. In keeping with Antigua Case Room, a Caribbean island information outlet, High Minister Gaston Browne mentioned Choksi’s legal professionals have written to the police commissioner offering the names of the ones they imagine have been kidnapped. Brown mentioned each the police and the federal government have been taking the allegations critically. Additionally Learn – Fugitive Mehul Choksi informed Dominica Top Court docket, ‘I’ve no longer run, left India to get remedy in The us’

Talking to a radio, Brown mentioned he had realized that Choksi had filed a criticism with the Antigua and Barbuda police that he used to be abducted and brought to Dominica. Brown mentioned, “Choksi has filed a criticism with the Royal Police Drive of Antigua and Barbuda that he has been abducted. He made a proper declare thru his legal professionals that he used to be abducted from Antigua and brought to Dominica.” Additionally Learn – Indian officers’ airplane left Dominica empty-handed, Mehul Choksi’s arrival in India is but to be determined

The Dominican Top Court docket will pay attention Choksi’s bail plea later within the day. In the meantime, some other file within the Buddies Occasions discovered fault with the idea of Dominica opposition chief Lennox Linton, who reportedly claimed that Choksi used to be delivered to Dominica within the yacht Calliope in Arne round 10 pm on 23 Would possibly.

Choksi, sought after in India by way of the CBI and the ED within the PNB fraud case, went lacking from Antigua on Would possibly 23, prompting a large seek. He used to be stuck in Dominica on 26 Would possibly. Choksi and his legal professionals had claimed that he used to be forcibly placed on a boat and kidnapped.

On June 2, Choksi pleaded no longer responsible to the unlawful access prior to the court docket. He gave the impression prior to the Justice of the Peace in a wheelchair in a blue T-shirt and black trousers. In keeping with Dominica Information On-line, the Justice of the Peace’s court docket refused bail to Choksi as the general public prosecutor argued that he faces 11 offenses in India and extradition complaints in Antigua. Choksi, 62, left India in January 2018, days prior to the CBI registered the case.

(Enter IANS)