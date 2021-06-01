Mehul Choksi Wiki, Biography, Age, Female friend, Networth, Photographs.

Mehul Chinubhai Choksi aka Mehul Choksi is an Indian Fugitive businessman. He is likely one of the maximum sought after felony individuals via the Indian judiciary for cash laundering, corruption, felony breach of accept as true with, dishonesty together with supply of belongings, dishonest, and concerned additionally in PNB case. Mehul is the landlord of the Gitanjali staff, which used to promote its jewellery thru over 4,000 Issues of Sale. Now the fugitive, Mehul is flown to Dominica along with his female friend for holiday and arrested. His spouse identify is Priti Choksi.