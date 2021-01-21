Mejoravit 2021 credit: so you can get the support of 125 thousand pesos to repair or remodel your home

Infonavit offers the Mejoravit Credit, which is a loan of up to 125 thousand 190 pesos so that you can carry out the transformations that your house so badly needs (Photo: Special)

If you need remodel, repair or improve your home this note interests you. The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), offers the Credit Mejoravit, what is a loan up to 125,190 pesos so that you can carry out the transformations that your house so badly needs.

The credit is thought pFor people who want to make modifications to their homes like these: change the kitchen or bathroom furniture, paint, add ecological technologies, waterproof, make improvements that do not modify the structure of the house or acquire equipment so that someone with a disability can expand their space of movement or their safety.

The loan can have a minimum of 4,225.84 and a maximum of 125,190.60 pesos. The amount of the credit will depend on the term you choose and whatever is less than 20% of your payment capacity or 85% of your balance in the housing subaccount.

The The interest rate with which the credit will be charged will be 17% per year on balances that have not been paid.

In order to receive the credit you need to have the following requirements:

-Be a right holder of Infonavit with a current employment relationship.

-Count on 116 points and have worked at the company for at least four months in which it is currently working.

-The house, land or property must be yours O, failing that, of a direct relative (parents, children, siblings or grandparents).

-You must have a Savings in the Housing Sub-Account Balance of at least 4 thousand 971.58 pesos.

The monthly payments, under no circumstances, may exceed 25% of the amount you count at the time you request the loan (Photo: Twitter @ Infonavit)

-The age of the applicant plus the term of the credit that has been chosen may not exceed 65 years.

-Supply the data of two people that they know you well and agree to be your references.

-If you have already applied for an Infonavit or Mejoravit credit, it will be necessary for you to verify that you have settled in a timely manner.

-If you want to start the process of requesting the Mejoravit credit, prequalify yourself in My Infonavit Account in this website.

You will be provided with a Mejoravit card that you can use to acquire the necessary materials to make the best of your home in ciertos authorized stores. In Mexico City there are 251 authorized stores, among which are several branches of Home Depot and Comex.

Monthly payments to be paid will depend on the amount and term of the loan you choose. But, Under no circumstances may they exceed 25% of the amount you count at the time you request the loan.

To prepare your file you need to have the following documents:

-Original and copy of the Mejoravit Credit application.

-Original and copy of a official identification that is valid, this can be a voting credential, professional card or passport. In the event that the INE is presented, it is requested that the copy be made at 200%. If the applicant is a foreigner, it will be necessary to present their valid passport and their FM2 or FM3 immigration documents.

The loan can be for a minimum of 4,225.84 and a maximum of 125,190.60 pesos (Photo: Cuartocuro)

-Original and copy of birth certificate.

-An impression of the Unique Population Registry Code (CURP).

-Original and copy of interbank account statementThe CLABE account number must be on it in the name of the beneficiary and must not exceed three months old.

-Original and copy of proof of address (This can be: electricity, water, landline, natural gas and others).

-State banking transactions.

