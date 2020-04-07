General News

Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner and George Takei on getting through a national crisis

April 7, 2020
For tens of hundreds of thousands of Americans, these are tough events. For some notion into resilience from a know-how that survived a melancholy and worldwide battle, Turner Classic Movement footage host Ben Mankiewicz turns to funnymen Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner. By the use of cyberchat, the two comedy writers, who first met throughout the 1950s (“Identify it snort to start out with sight”), talk about enduring Worldwide Wrestle II and coming out on best. Mankiewicz moreover talks with “Famous person Trek” actor and activist George Takei (who as a child was as soon as detained in a Jap-American internment camp throughout the 1940s) about what Americans seek for when going through an uncertain long term.



