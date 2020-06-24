Mel Gibson Denies Winona Ryder’s Claims of His Anti-Semitic Comments – Variety

Mel Gibson is hitting again at explosive claims by Winona Ryder that the Oscar-winning actor and director made anti-Semitic and bigoted remarks and accusing the “Stranger Issues” star of mendacity about their interactions.

“That is 100% unfaithful,” a consultant for Gibson mentioned in a press release to Variety. “She lied about it over a decade in the past, when she talked to the press, and he or she’s mendacity about it now.”

Ryder accused Gibson of making anti-Semitic and anti-gay feedback in a current interview with the Sunday Occasions. She has informed related tales prior to now, together with in a 2010 GQ profile.

“We had been at a crowded get together with one of my good buddies,” she informed the reporter from the Telegraph. “And Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all speaking and he mentioned to my pal, who’s homosexual, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ After which one thing got here up about Jews, and he mentioned, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”

Ryder went on to say that Gibson later “tried” to apologize to her about his feedback. Gibson’s spokesperson says that isn’t true.

“She lied about him attempting to apologize to her again then,” the consultant mentioned. ‘He did attain out to her, a few years in the past, to confront her about her lies and he or she refused to handle it with him.”

Gibson’s as soon as red-hot profession froze over in 2006 when he was arrested for a DUI and informed police that “The Jews are accountable for all of the wars on the planet!” He additionally used racial slurs in audio recordings of a battle with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, which was printed in 2010 by RadarOnline. Regardless of falling off the A-list, Gibson’s skilled life has recovered. He was nominated for an Oscar for guiding the 2016 conflict movie “Hacksaw Ridge” and appeared within the hit “Daddy’s Residence 2.”

A spokeswoman for Ryder didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.