Mel Gibson Must Take Responsibility for Bigoted Comments – Variety

Winona Ryder supplied new particulars about an encounter with Mel Gibson through which she alleges that the “Braveheart” star made homophobic and anti-Semitic remarks, claiming that he made the feedback at a celebration within the 1990s.

The actress has accused Gibson of creating bigoted feedback in her presence for years, however these allegations resurfaced in a latest interview with the Sunday Instances. Gibson, by way of a consultant, hit again at these costs, calling them “100% unfaithful” and saying that Ryder was mendacity and had lied about their encounter for a long time. Now, Ryder is sticking by her story and offering extra context for the alleged encounter.

“I consider in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has discovered a wholesome method to take care of his demons, however I’m not one among them,” she mentioned in an announcement to Variety. “Round 1996, my good friend Kevyn Aucoin and I had been on the receiving finish of his hateful phrases. It’s a painful and vivid reminiscence for me. Solely by accepting accountability for our habits on this life, can we make amends and actually respect one another, and I want him effectively on this lifelong journey.”

Associated Tales

Aucoin, an brazenly homosexual American make-up artist whose superstar purchasers included Whitney Houston and Cher, died in 2002. Ryder informed the Telegraph she was at a crowded celebration when she bumped into Gibson.

“Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all speaking and he mentioned to my good friend, who’s homosexual, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ After which one thing got here up about Jews, and he mentioned, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?,’” Ryder mentioned. The actress has beforehand talked about this encounter publicly, together with in a 2010 GQ profile.

Ryder claimed that Gibson later “tried” to apologize to her about his feedback, which Gibson’s spokesperson says by no means occurred. As an alternative, he claims that Gibson reached out to Ryder “…a few years in the past, to confront her about her lies and she or he refused to deal with it with him.”

Gibson ignited a serious controversy when he made anti-Semitic remarks whereas being arrested in 2006 for a DUI. He informed the arresting officer that “the Jews are accountable for all of the wars on the planet!” Gibson additionally made racist remarks to his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva throughout a combat, a tape of which was leaked to the press in 2010, and he made homophobic remarks in a 1991 interview with El País, which he later apologized for.

Gibson, who has struggled with substance abuse points, addressed his remarks to the police in a 2016 interview with Variety.

“It was an unlucky incident,” he mentioned. “I used to be loaded and indignant and arrested. I used to be recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer who was by no means prosecuted for that crime. After which it was made public by him for revenue, and by members of — we’ll name it the press. So, not truthful. I assume as who I’m, I’m not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever.”