Mel Gibson Once Asked Me if I Was an ‘Oven Dodger’ – Variety

Winona Ryder has accused Mel Gibson of creating anti-Semitic and anti-gay feedback in an interview with The Sunday Instances. The “Stranger Issues” star was requested by a reporter if she has skilled anti-Semitism within the trade, and he or she responded with a number of examples.

“I have … in attention-grabbing methods,” she defined. “There are occasions when individuals have mentioned, ‘Wait, you’re Jewish? However you’re so fairly!’ There was a film that I was up for a very long time in the past, it was a interval piece, and the studio head, who was Jewish, mentioned I regarded ‘too Jewish’ to be in a blue-blooded household.”

She additionally recounted a disturbing run-in with Mel Gibson, which is a narrative she has advised over time.

“We had been at a crowded get together with one in every of my good buddies,” she mentioned. “And Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all speaking and he mentioned to my buddy, who’s homosexual, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’ After which one thing got here up about Jews, and he mentioned, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”

Ryder says Gibson “tried” to apologize in a while.

A spokesman for Gibson didn’t instantly reply to request for remark.

Gibson’s most well-known anti-Semitic outburst passed off in 2006, when a police report revealed that he mentioned “The Jews are chargeable for all of the wars on the earth!” throughout a DUI arrest.

He advised Variety in 2016 that, “It was an unlucky incident. I was loaded and indignant and arrested. I was recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer who was by no means prosecuted for that crime. After which it was made public by him for revenue, and by members of — we’ll name it the press. So, not truthful. I guess as who I am, I’m not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever.”

Gibson’s prejudices have been publicly uncovered a number of occasions. In 2010, RadarOnline revealed audio recordings of Gibson screaming at his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva throughout which he used racist slurs, together with the n-word. The erratic Gibson — an A-list actor and director all through the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s — by no means absolutely recovered his stature from the fallout, although his 2016 struggle movie “Hacksaw Ridge” was nominated for six Oscars, together with finest image and finest director for Gibson.

Ryder, who lately starred in “The Plot Towards America,” mentioned within the interview that she is “not non secular, however I do establish. It’s a tough factor for me to speak about as a result of I had household who died within the camps, so I’ve all the time been fascinated with that point.”