Mel Giedroyc’s Good With Wood wouldn’t work anywhere but Channel 4 – for one very big reason

Mel Giedroyc is returning to Channel 4 to current model new present Good With Wood.

The previous Nice British Bake Off host – who is understood for her cheeky one liners and saucy innuendo – will entrance the brand new sequence which is able to see woodworkers challenged to craft lovely and bold builds to exacting briefs.

Whereas we’re completely on board with the idea (come on, it’s mainly Bake Off with carpentry, what extra may you probably need?), we are able to’t assist but surprise if this would possibly simply be one other excuse for the community to be just a little saucy.

Take the not-so-subtle title for starters – we are able to’t deny we needed to do some double take once we heard it.

After which with double-entendre-queen Mel on board to current, we thought absolutely that is simply going to be Bake Off another time with heaps extra innuendo.

It wouldn’t be uncommon for Channel 4, which is understood for producing barely extra risqué exhibits.

The house to sequence like 5 Guys Every week, and Anna Richardson’s Bare Attraction – which sees a bunch of singletons displaying off their bits in a bid to bag a date – the community isn’t any stranger to broadcasting daring programmes.

And we are able to’t ignore a sequence like Bake Off, which is full of heart-warming and light-hearted moments, but additionally include quite a lot of “soggy bottoms” and equally suggestive phrases – a lot of which have been coined by Mel herself, let’s not overlook.

It appears relating to producing TV, Channel 4 positively likes to choose its exhibits which have a little bit of light-hearted smut all through. The truth is, we wouldn’t be stunned if Good With Wood was simply one other option to present the community’s exhausting dedication to innuendo.

And if Mel’s latest feedback are something to go by, we count on a number of play on phrases – or wooden – when the present airs.

Talking of the brand new challenge, Mel stated: “ Within the phrases of Ian Religion, the supervisor of Spinal Faucet, ‘… within the topsy-turvy world of heavy rock, having an excellent stable piece of wooden in your hand is commonly helpful.”

Ahem.

Good With Wood doesn't have a confirmed air date.