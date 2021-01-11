Melania Trump Slammed for Letter on Capitol Riot

First girl Melania Trump stirred extra controversy for the embattled Trump household after releasing a letter to the nation that paints herself as a sufferer and supplied condolences to the households of 4 individuals suspected of being killed whereas collaborating within the Jan. 6 riot within the Capitol.

As Congress prepares to take steps to power her husband from workplace, Trump’s letter was instantly slammed as tone deaf and self-serving. President Donald Trump has drawn near-universal condemnation for his function in whipping up the mob that stormed the Capitol. Within the days because the assault, the depth of the hazard to member of Congress and others has come into focus as extra particulars emerge concerning the attackers.

Within the letter titled “The Path Ahead,” Melania Trump condemned the chaos that has compelled the nation into one more Constitutional disaster throughout President Trump’s reign. However most noticed it as too little too late.

“I’m upset and disheartened with what occurred final week. I discover it shameful that surrounding these tragic occasions there was salacious gossip, unwarranted private assaults, and false deceptive accusations on me – from individuals who wish to be related and have an agenda. This time is solely about therapeutic our nation and its residents. It shouldn’t be used for private achieve,” Trump wrote.

The primary girl’s resolution to supply condolences by identify to the households of 4 individuals who have been believed to have died after being a part of the mob was additionally roundly criticized. It was extensively famous that she listed these 4 names earlier than these of the 2 Capitol Police presents, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, who died within the melee.

“Our Nation should heal in a civil method. Make no mistake about it, I completely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is rarely acceptable,” she wrote.

These of us attacked the seat of presidency. Her coronary heart first goes out to 1 who died doing so. https://t.co/a04MTO4Yu3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021

Melania Trump’s letter is the newest instance of her wrestle to develop a profile as first girl. Her entry into the political enviornment bought off to a tough begin in 2016 when she was accused of plagiarizing her predecessor, Michelle Obama, together with her Republican Nationwide Conference speech. Since then, Melania Trump has stirred a number of controversies, together with the discharge in October of a phone dialog through which she lamented the shortage of favorable press protection and even went as far as to complain about her conventional duties as first girl.