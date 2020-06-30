Melissa Barrera Says Shooting the Film Was ‘Excellent’ – Variety

Filming on the set for “In the Heights” went past taking pictures a musical for stars Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace. The emotional journey allowed them to characterize the Latinx group in a method that they are saying has by no means earlier than been seen on display.

“The whole factor for me felt like a dream sequence,” stated Barrera. “The whole lot was so lovely and ideal, and everybody concerned was such a very good particular person.”

Throughout a panel dialogue at the Nationwide Affiliation of Latino Impartial Producers (NALIP)’s 21st Annual Media Summit, held nearly for the first time as a consequence of the pandemic, the actors mentioned the significance of the upcoming Warner Bros. movie, based mostly on the stage musical of the identical identify by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the strain of representing Latinidad.

“You see a number of these moments very clear in the movie the place a personality is about to surrender they usually have another person come and raise them out of the stoop they discover themselves in,” stated Barrera. “And that may be a lovely message as a result of that’s the essence of Latinidad. That’s who we’re.”

The movie marks Grace’s performing debut after making a reputation for herself as a singer.

“As my first movie, to play Nina, I felt like that was an enormous accountability,” stated Grace. “And I felt the weight of my mother and father’ sacrifices and my household’s sacrifices on my again as I stepped on to set on a regular basis.”

Grace and Barrera each felt the strain to characterize a complete group.

“I at all times felt like every thing I do elevates my household,” stated Barrera. “If I do one thing, my triumph doesn’t belong to me as a result of I didn’t do it on my own. I did it with the assist of my mother, who sacrificed every thing to present me a very good schooling, with the assist of my sisters; if they didn’t consider in me I most likely wouldn’t be doing this…And even me being Mexican in the United States and never being a citizen I really feel like I’m representing my nation.”

Nonetheless, Barrera clarifies the strain isn’t a burden, however an honor. In line with the stars, the movie doesn’t relate to at least one particular Latinx group, however embraces all of them. The message of the movie, they added, is ready to resonate with all of the tradition in a method the place they’ll have a good time their similarities and never their variations.

“I believe it’s a message of unity, and I additionally assume it’s a message of house,” stated Grace. “You get to decide on house, you get to decide on your desires, you get to decide on what your potential is and generally it’s a must to undergo heartbreak, however you possibly can have a good time even by defeat.”

“In the Heights” was initially presupposed to premiere in theaters this month on June 28, however as a consequence of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s now set to launch June 21, 2021.

“This film, for me, is all about how we do belong,” Barrera defined. “That is us. We made this group and have a look at us thrive in the midst of ache, in the midst of uncertainty, in the midst of the hussle and the wrestle, however we stand up, and we stand up collectively.”