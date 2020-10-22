Melissa Francis Off Fox News Amid Reports of Pay Disparity Claim

Melissa Francis, a longtime business-news reporter who has been with Fox News Media since 2012, has been off the air since early October after approaching the corporate earlier this 12 months with claims of pay disparity primarily based on gender discrimination, in accordance with studies in The Los Angeles Instances and from social-media journalist Yashar Ali.

Francis, who co-anchored the mid-day Fox News Channel present “Outnumbered” and the Fox Enterprise Community present “After The Bell,” has not been seen on air since showing on the previous program October 7. Fox News declined to touch upon whether or not the corporate and the anchor had been within the midst of any form of arbitration. “Fox News Media often considers programming adjustments, together with to its daytime lineup, and can launch new codecs as acceptable after the election,” the corporate stated in a press release. “These adjustments are being made impartial of some other ongoing matter.”

Francis didn’t reply instantly to a question by way of social media.

She stays a Fox News Media worker. It isn’t clear, nevertheless, when she may return to common slots on air.

Inventory-market information aficionados will acknowledge Francis from a protracted stint she did at CNBC, the place she specialised in such areas as vitality and commodities. Whereas there, she was a co-anchor on daytime packages corresponding to “Energy Lunch” and “The Name.” Earlier than becoming a member of CNBC, Francis was a correspondent for CNET’s broadcast unit, and several other native stations in New England. She additionally had a profession as an actor, showing as a toddler within the function of Cassandra Cooper Ingalls for a couple of seasons on the long-running NBC drama “Little Home on the Prairie.”

She holds a Bachelor of Arts diploma in economics from Harvard College.