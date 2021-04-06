Melissa Harper Joins NBCU TV as Head of Production Management

Melissa Harper, most just lately the chief vice chairman of scripted manufacturing at Fremantle North America, has been tapped to steer NBCUniversal Tv and Streaming as government vice chairman of manufacturing administration and operations.

Harper will oversee the staff that helps all bodily manufacturing with exterior manufacturing companions, working with Common Studio Group to help in-house productions at NBCU’s linear and streaming platforms, together with NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Common Youngsters, USA Community and Peacock. The division is tasked with reviewing manufacturing budgets, assessing plans, managing asset deliveries, making certain production-standard compliance, offering oversight and performing as a liaison between producers and in-house NBCU departments.

“Because the Leisure Content material staff expands its manufacturing scope throughout our eight platforms, we wanted to create a task that may expertly handle our portfolio-wide help,” stated Rovner. “Melissa’s expertise overseeing massive groups on productions of all sizes and styles makes her the right match inside our new construction and I’m thrilled to have her at NBCU.”

Most just lately at Fremantle North America, Harper led manufacturing for the studio’s scripted content material, constructing a full division throughout the studio and creating plans for U.S. and worldwide productions. Previous to that, she labored at Starz, in the end rising to government vice chairman of authentic manufacturing and functioning as head of originals manufacturing on the Starz Community. She oversaw bodily manufacturing for authentic exhibits such as “Energy,” “Outlander,” “P-Valley,” “Vida,” the “Princess” collection, “Black Sails” and different collection, working throughout the U.S., Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, the U.Okay. and the European Union.