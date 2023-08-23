Melissa Joan Hart Was Almost Fired From ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Because Of A Racist Maxim Cover:

After a magazine cover almost cost her job, Melissa Joan Hart might have used a magic trick. Hart explained why she was crying within a photo alongside the ‘Drive Me Crazy’ theme singer shortly after ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ producers reportedly threatened to sue as well as fire her over sexy photos in ‘Maxim.

Hart, who played the title character in the fantasy comedy “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” said on the “Pod Meets World” podcast on Monday that a racy picture she did for Maxim magazine almost got her fired from the show.

Melissa Joan Hart talks about why she and Britney Spears were both crying in a picture they took together. During an interview on the Pod Meets World podcast, the 47-year-old actor said that when she posed for Maxim magazine in 1999, she almost lost her job on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which was a big hit.

Hart Replied, “At The Time, I Thought That This Was The Worst Day Of My Life”:

Hart told the story when hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, as well as Rider Strong asked her about a picture she took with pop star Britney Spears at the New York opening of Hart’s movie “Drive Me Crazy.”

“I’ve been crying all night if you look at my eyes,” Hart said. “At the time, I was convinced this was the most awful day of my entire existence.”

Hart went on to say that during the opening of the movie, she had gotten a lot of bad news, like breaking up with her boyfriend as well as being fired from her part in “Scary Movie.”

During an afterparty at Planet Hollywood, the “Dirty Little Secret” star stated that her lawyer told her that her recent appearance on the cover of Maxim magazine had gotten her into trouble with the law.

Hart Was The October 1999 Cover Girl For Maxim Magazine:

In October 1999, Hart was on the cover of Maxim magazine. The star was wearing black underwear as well as a white sheet over her top. “Sabrina, Your Favorite Witch Without a Stich!” said the title on the cover.

“My lawyer comes in and says, ‘You took a photo shoot for Maxim magazine?'” she remembered. “I tell him, ‘Yes, I did.’ “Well, you’re being sued as well as kicked off your show,” they say. So don’t say anything to the media. Do nothing.'”

The actress said that she talked to her mother and director on the phone again after hearing that she was being fired from the show because she posed in her underwear. They started asking her questions when they found out about this.

After The Picture, She Was Dismissed From The Show As Well As The Movie, As Well As Her Boyfriend Split His Relationship With Her:

Hart said that because of a number of bad things, the makers of her film “flipped out” as well as let her go. She was crying and confused, but her dad hugged her and made her feel better, even though he wasn’t normally “warm and cuddly.”

“He lived in New York and I lived in Los Angeles, so he wasn’t really there for the emotional stuff, but he comes up to myself and asks, “Are you OK?” She said, “I was like, “No!”

“I’m crying even more now that my dad is hugging me,” she said. “My show is getting rid of me. I just got kicked out of the show. My boyfriend and I just broke up.”

From 1996 To 2003, Hart Played The Tittle Position In Sabrina The Teenage Witch:

During all of the chaos, Hart and Spears, who is 41, stood for a picture. Spears was there because she sang her hit song, “You Drive Me Crazy,” for the movie’s music.

Even though her Maxim picture shoot caused a lot of noise, the actor kept her role within Sabrina the Teenage Witch. “Nothing came of it,” she said on the show. “But of course, I had no idea what had been going on at the time.”

From 1996 to 2003, Hart played the title role in the TV show Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The show was about a young girl named Sabrina who finds out about her magical family and wakes on her sixteenth birthday with magical powers.

Hart’s Job On “Sabrina” Is Saved By A Letter Of Apology:

Hart said that she managed to fix the problem and keep her job upon “Sabrina” by writing a letter of apology. Hart said that the debate over the Maxim cover helped “Drive Me Crazy” get more attention, which was a surprise.

“Can Melissa be attractive? She’s 23. Is it okay for her to be hot? What’s happening? Why is her show letting her go?” Hart said this about the “drama” in the media about her cover. “But it led to “Drive Me Crazy” coming out and being a big hit.”

On Pod Meets World, the star of Melissa & Joey said that threats to kick her off the show were quickly withdrawn because there was “no legal ground to stand on.”

What Caused All The Trouble?

It turned out that the magazine had utilized the name of an Archie comics character instead of Hart’s real name on the cover without his permission, which caused all the trouble.

“What happened was that the magazine stated, ‘Sabrina, the best witch without a stitch,'” she said. “I’d not heard of someone being upon the cover of a magazine without their name. They used Sabrina.”

According To Contract Hart Can Not Appear As A Naked Character:

“The contract said that I would never appear as the character naked,” Hart stated. “So they thought I was breaking the law because I was playing the part.

No, that wasn’t intended to be a character. That was meant to be me advertising my movie. I didn’t have any say in what they put on the cover.”