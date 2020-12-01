Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone Set Netflix Show ‘God’s Favorite Fool’

Netflix has ordered a comedy collection referred to as “God’s Favorite Fool” from Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, Selection has discovered.

The streamer has commissioned 16 episodes of the collection, during which each McCarthy and Falcone will star. Falcone wrote the collection, with each he and McCarthy additionally serving as government producers by way of their firm On the Day. Michael McDonald, who has regularly collaborated with the pair, will direct and government produce.

In “God’s Favorite Fool,” Mid stage Tech assist worker Clark Thompson (Falcone) finds love with co- employee Amily Luck (McCarthy) at precisely the identical time he turns into the unwitting messenger of God. Additionally, there’s curler skating, a lake of fireplace and an impending apocalypse.

McCarthy and Falcone, who’re married in actual life, have collaborated quite a few instances previously. Their previous work collectively consists of the movies “Bridesmaids” (for which McCarthy acquired an Oscar nomination), “Tammy,” “The Boss,” “Lifetime of the Occasion,” and “Superintelligence.” They most just lately accomplished manufacturing on the Netflix movie “Thunder Drive.” Additionally they government produced and appeared within the TV Land collection “Nobodies,” on which McDonald appeared and directed practically each episode. Additionally they government produced the competitors collection “Little Large Photographs,” on which McCarthy is the host.

They’re repped by CAA and MGMT Leisure.

McDonald has directed episodes of exhibits like “Brooklyn 9-9,” “Cougar City,” “Scrubs,” and “MADtv.” He was additionally a solid member on “MADtv” from the time the present started and appeared in most of the exhibits he additionally directed.

He’s repped by ICM.