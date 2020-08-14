Melissa Walsh and John Robertson’s Married at First Sight Australia love story – and where are they now?

Love is throughout us as E4 has revived episodes of Married at First Sight Australia this summer season, with 11 hopeful {couples} in search of love.

A kind of {couples} is journalist Melissa Walsh, 53 and enterprise proprietor John Robertson, 55, who returned in season 5 after being unfortunate in love within the earlier sequence.

The favored couple went all the best way on the present, however did they stay as loved-up when the cameras stopped rolling?

What occurred to John Robertson and Melissa Walsh?

After a wobbly begin for John following his break-up with TV spouse Debbie in season 4, it appeared as if the specialists had been profitable with their coupling of John and Melissa.

The couple quickly grew to become a fan favorite, and had been thought of because the extra mature, ‘drama-free’ couple from the 2018 sequence. They loved a slow-burning love story which captured viewers’ hearts, and had us all rooting for them.

They delighted followers when they walked down the aisle and ‘married’, efficiently finishing the social experiment.

All of us had excessive hopes for John and Melissa after the present, with viewers satisfied that they’d have a protracted and blissful relationship.

Where are John Robertson and Melissa Walsh now?



Alas, it was not meant to be for John and Melissa, because the pair known as it quits not lengthy after season 5, with the couple releasing a joint assertion on social media to interrupt the unhappy information.

The pair mentioned: “It has been a really tough choice and it makes us each very unhappy to say we’ve got determined to now not proceed as a pair. We nonetheless have the utmost respect for one another however have discovered important variations in our lives and expectations in relationships.

“We’ve spoken at size about learn how to make it work and have been spending time with one another to let our relationship unfold however each agree it doesn’t really feel prefer it’s going anyplace.

“We nonetheless care deeply for one another as pals and will always remember the unbelievable instances we’ve got had collectively.”

Melissa added that she needed to be “totally clear” with followers about their cut up, explaining: “We all know there’s been quite a lot of hypothesis about whether or not we are collectively anymore and needed to be totally clear and let you realize where our relationship is at.”

The journalist solely had optimistic issues to say about John, describing him as “heat” and “sort”, earlier than including: “I’m very disillusioned that it hasn’t labored as I went into the experiment in search of true love.

“I had been by means of hell with my final marriage as you realize and thought I wasn’t meant to have a relationship ever once more. Being a part of this experiment was the perfect factor I’ve ever achieved because it jogged my memory that maybe there’s a love on the market for me and I thank Married at First Sight for opening my world once more to love.”

The information got here as a shock because it had been rumoured that John and Melissa had been planning to marry in a legally-binding ceremony following their ‘marriage ceremony’ on the present.

Where is John Robertson now?

John is now in a relationship with screenwriter Kenicha Hatten, after the pair met at an occasion in Sydney in 2018. Kenicha had proven her assist for John throughout his unsuccessful stint on season 4, as she had tweeted: “I really feel sorry for John. Why is he nonetheless single?”

John instructed Each day Mail Australia: “Kenicha tells me she had preferred me for some time and she did attain out to me.

“Fortunately I replied, she’s a very pretty girl.”

Kenicha’s Instagram is non-public, and John isn’t at present energetic on his account.

Where is Melissa Walsh now?

Melissa is fortunately beloved up with to artist fiancé, Fred Whitson. The couple had deliberate to marry in Vanuatu in June, earlier this yr, however needed to put it on maintain in gentle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Imagine it or not, we had really deliberate to go to Vanuatu to get married in June, nevertheless the whole lot is closed,” Melissa instructed Each day Mail Australia.

“We received’t be going anyplace. We mainly put it on maintain, to not not do it, however we wish to do one thing actually private.”

She added that their ceremony could be a non-public affair.

Following her time on the present, Melissa has written a e-book about her former marriage, her time on the sequence, and discovering love with Fred.