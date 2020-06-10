Melissa Waters Joins Instagram as Global Head of Marketing – Variety

Instagram has a brand new advertising boss: Melissa Waters, a veteran of Lyft and Pandora, was employed by the Fb-owned picture and video service as world head of advertising.

Waters replaces Gedioen Aloula, who joined Instagram a yr in the past from HP. Aloula is not with Instagram, a rep confirmed.

As Instagram’s head of advertising, Waters is chargeable for main model and product advertising for its greater than 1 billion month-to-month customers.

Most lately, Waters was chief advertising officer at Hims & Hers, a San Francisco-based well being and wellness startup. Previous to that, she was Lyft’s VP of advertising for 2 years, exiting previous to the ride-sharing firm’s IPO in 2019.

Waters additionally served as Pandora’s VP of model and product advertising and was model advertising supervisor for Cisco’s Flip Video client merchandise group. Waters began her profession as an training coordinator for Jane Doe Inc., a nonprofit group championing girls’s rights.

Waters earned an MBA from Babson School’s F.W. Olin Graduate Faculty of Enterprise and a bachelor’s diploma from the College of Houston in journalism and public relations. She presently serves on the worldwide board of the Cell Marketing Affiliation. Waters lives within the San Francisco Bay Space along with her husband and three youngsters.