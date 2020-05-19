Melon Announces Upcoming Major Changes To Chart System

Melon has introduced massive adjustments coming to its chart system.

Essentially the most main change will likely be made to the realtime chart. At the moment, the realtime prime 100 chart updates each hour based mostly on the quantity of hourly utilization for every track. With the brand new change, the chart will nonetheless replace each hour, however the chart will as an alternative be calculated based mostly on the variety of distinctive customers over the previous 24 hours. The rating numbers may even not be proven.

One other change will likely be made for individuals who use the “play all” function with the highest 100 chart. Beforehand, the “play all” function would add the highest 100 songs to the consumer’s playlist within the order that the songs are ranked on the chart, and a “shuffle all” choice was not too long ago added in early Might. With the upcoming change, the songs will likely be shuffled by default when utilizing the “play all” function.”

Melon defined that these adjustments are being made to lower concentrate on the competitors and permit customers to find a extra various vary of trending music. The music website plans to proceed searching for extra concepts to enhance its system.

The brand new chart system is predicted to enter impact this summer season.

Supply (1) (2)