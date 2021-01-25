Melon Launches New Chart For Discovering Top Recent Releases

Melon now includes a chart to assist uncover newly launched music!

On January 25, Kakao’s Melon revealed its launch of a brand new chart known as Recent 24Hits (literal translation) that permits customers to examine the preferred new releases.

In accordance with Melon, the chart is an aggregation of the highest 100 songs that customers have listened to essentially the most amongst new songs inside one week of launch and inside 4 weeks of launch. The addition is a mirrored image of the demand set forth by customers who wish to keep up to date with the newest traits in music.

The chart is situated beneath the second tab, which is the Traits tab. Customers will be capable of filter between songs launched inside the previous week or launched inside the previous 4 weeks. The aggregation technique is similar as it’s for the 24Hits chart. It updates each hour by reflecting utilization (60% obtain and 40% streaming) during the last 24 hours.

It’s predicted that customers can have extra alternatives to return throughout a various vary of music whereas a wide range of artists get an opportunity to achieve extra followers. 24Hits introduces songs which might be steadily pulling in reputation whereas Recent 24Hits introduces not too long ago launched fashionable tracks and traits.

A supply of Melon acknowledged, “We determined to launch Recent 24Hits after receiving suggestions that it was tough to find new releases following the reorganization of charts. With a wide range of charts, a customized curation service primarily based on the database of the main platform within the trade, and a sequence of authentic content material, Melon will present a distinguished setting and expertise for music streaming.”

