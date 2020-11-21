Melon Music (*10*) 2020 Announces Winners For Top 10 Artists

The Melon Music (*10*) 2020 (MMA 2020) has introduced this 12 months’s Top 10 artists!

The primary spherical of voting for the upcoming award ceremony passed off from November 11 to twenty, with Melon customers casting votes for the 10 artists who acquired essentially the most love on the music streaming platform over the previous 12 months.

The ultimate winners of this 12 months’s Top 10 awards have been decided 80 % by Melon obtain and streaming counts and 20 % by votes.

The Top 10 artists for the Melon Music (*10*) 2019 are as follows:

The Melon Music (*10*) 2020 might be held over the course of 4 days from December 2 to five, with the principle ceremony happening on December 5 at 7 p.m. KST. To date, BTS, DAY6 (Even of Day), Jang Beom June, and Im Younger Woong have all been confirmed for this 12 months’s lineup of performing artists.

Congratulations to the entire winners!

Supply (1)