Melon Music Awards (*10*) Announces Nominees For Top 10 + Voting Begins

The nominees for the Top 10 have been introduced for the Melon Music Awards (*10*) (MMA (*10*))!

On November 11, Melon introduced the 40 nominees which are within the working for this yr’s Top 10.

Solely artists who launched music between November 30, 2019 and November 10, (*10*) had been eligible. The nominees embody artists chosen by weekly Melon Recognition Award outcomes (chosen by Melon weekly charts and votes) together with artists who had been moreover chosen by their Melon obtain and streaming counts.

The ultimate Top 10 will likely be decided 80 p.c primarily based on Melon obtain and streaming counts and 20 p.c primarily based on votes.

Top 10 voting is open from November 11 by means of 20 for Melon customers with verified accounts.

Try the 40 nominees beneath:

MMA (*10*) will likely be held over a course of 4 days by means of MMA WEEK from December 2 by means of 5, with the primary ceremony on December 5 at 7 p.m. KST.

Keep tuned for the nominees of the class awards, which is able to open voting on November 21!

