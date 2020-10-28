Melon Music Awards Announces Details For This Year’s Ceremony

Data has been launched for Melon Music Awards 2020 (hereafter MMA 2020)!

Kakao’s music platform Melon has devoted the primary week of December to its first-ever “MMA WEEK,” and the awards ceremony can be “untact” (non face-to-face contact) and broadcasted on-line as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

MMA 2020 plans to reap the benefits of its on-line platform and current new methods of connecting world followers to various artists and music genres by means of a wide range of new content material. Throughout MMA Week, a brand new type of concert events, particular movies and playlists to look again on this 12 months’s music trade, {a magazine} consisting of the various artists’ tales, and extra can be showcased.

MMA 2020 could be seen on numerous on-line platforms together with their official YouTube channel, the Melon app, and extra.

A supply from Kakao shared, “Our first ‘MMA WEEK’ can be a time for numerous artists, music genres, and followers to fulfill, and will probably be a competition enjoyable for all that revitalizes the tradition and humanities trade. Though the bodily distance has gotten bigger as a result of influences of COVID-19, individuals will be capable of expertise a music competition that brings followers and artists nearer musically.”

MMA Week begins on December 2 and ends on December 5, and the teaser for MMA 2020 can be revealed on November 6.

Supply (1)