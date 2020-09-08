Melon Music Awards Denies Reports That This Year’s Ceremony Will Be Cancelled

Melon has issued an official response to information that Melon Music Awards (MMA) is not going to be held this yr.

Yearly between the months of November and December, the music platform normally holds MMA, a music awards ceremony. Nevertheless, there are reviews that the ceremony is not going to happen this yr because of the ongoing COVID-19, particularly because the nation is at the moment implementing degree 2.5 social distancing guidelines.

One business consultant commented, “Ever because the month of July, it looks like Melon has determined to not host MMA this yr.” One other supply shared, “In an effort to maintain the awards ceremony from late November to early December, they need to have already seemed into issues, just like the lineup and schedule, however they haven’t taken any motion but. [That means] MMA determined to take a break this yr as a result of COVID-19 with out switching to a web-based ceremony.”

In response, a supply from Kakao, the corporate that’s accountable for Melon, shared, “MMA will probably be held this yr, and we’re contemplating numerous elements because of the exterior components. We’ll announce the date and association as soon as they’re confirmed.”

Try final yr’s winners of the MMA right here!

Sources (1) (2)