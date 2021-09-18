Melvin Brown, the legend of Cruz Azul who surprised with his presence in the semifinal of the Concachampios

Melvin Brown Casados ​​attended Cruz Azul vs Monterrey (Photo: Twitter / @ melvinbrown_of)

In a match that represents one of the most important games of the team led by Juan Reynoso, after the championship of the MX League, the cement manufacturers will seek to maintain their winning streak for the club and reach the final of the Concachampions and thus add one more trophy.

Before the semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League Come in Cruz Azul and Monterrey, different fans came across one of the great legends of the celestial ensemble on the way, it is about Melvin Brown Married.

On the esplanade of Aztec stadium Melvin toured the place like one more fan, as soon as the rest of the attendees noticed his presence and recognized him, they approached him to ask for an autograph and take some photographs. The former central defender agreed and attended to all the fans who approached him.

“In the mythical @estadioaztecaoficial where I play and win many games, now I am a fan to support my dear @cruzazul”, he published on his Instagram profile (Photo: Instagram / @ melvinbrown_of)

In the midst of photographs and autographs, the cement fans were amazed by his presence, as he went as one more spectator in order to witness the game of the cement manufacturers. With humility and love for the Cruz Azul jersey, the Sailor he took the time to attend to his followers.

Through his social networks he shared a photograph of his arrival at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula and affirmed that now he will support his celestial team like one more fan. With the mask of the team he played with and a blue shirt, he went to the stands of the stadium.

“In the mythical @estadioaztecaoficial where I play and win many games, now it is my turn as a fan to support my dear @cruzazul,” he posted on his Instagram profile.

The reactions in networks could not wait, because they were excited by his presence in the Azteca. For the diary Record He explained that his illusion was to see Cruz Azul in the final of the Champions League against America, since the Eagles have already qualified for the final and will wait for the winner between Cruz Azul and Monterrey.

Melvin Brown was a Cruz Azul player and played in the 2001 Copa Libertadores final (Photo: Twitter / @ CruzAzul)

He recognized the high level of the team of Striped but he did not rule out the possibility of seeing the celestial in the final of the Concachampions against the Eagles.

Melvin Brown was a player for Cruz Azul, debuted in the first division in the year 2001, began his career as a footballer in the basic cement forces, but until Opening 2001 had the opportunity to play with the first team. He quickly established himself as one of the defensive referents of the club.

One of the highlights of his career was when he participated in the final of the Libertadores Cup 2001. It was not long before he made his debut in the Liga MX First Division circuit when his team managed to sneak into the final of the Libertadores where they faced the Boca Juniors.

In 2013 Melvin Brown Casados ​​retired from professional football and began a career as a minor divisions coach (Photo: Twitter / @ melvinbrown_of)

In the first leg of the final, at the Azteca Stadium, the Machine fell with a goal. But on the way back, in the stadium of the Candy box with annotation of Francisco Palencia the overall score was tied. After the regulatory 90 minutes, the penalty round to define the winner.

With a result of 3 – 1 the Atlético de Boca Juniors he took the championship and Cruz Azul was very close to being crowned champion.

In 2013 Melvin Brown Married he retired from professional soccer and began a career as a minor division coach. Despite his retirement from Liga MX, he follows Cruz Azul very closely and has supported him in every game and the celebration of the ninth star was no exception.

KEEP READING:

The heavy rains left the Alfonso Lastras Stadium without light before the San Luis vs Tijuana

“It saddens me when a footballer wastes his talent”: David Faitelson’s dart to Chofis López

U-17 Women’s Tri beat Real Madrid on their preparation tour