Member Of Rising Rookie Boy Group Shows Off His Impressive Vocal Talent In “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the December 6 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” 4 contestants challenged the present champion, Range Cat, on his path to a sixth consecutive win.

Spoilers

The primary match-up of Spherical 2 was between Music Observe, who sang Sam Kim’s “Make Up,” and Excessive Faculty Third Yr, who sang Lee Seung Chul’s “My Love.”

Lee Soo Ji mentioned, “I’m an enormous fan of Excessive Faculty Third Yr. As quickly as I heard him sing, I assumed, ‘I can’t consider I get to listen to him stay,’ hinting that she knew who he was. Sandara Park additionally mentioned that she acknowledged the voice and talked about the preliminary “B.”

On account of a three-vote distinction, Music Observe superior to Spherical 3 and Excessive Faculty Third Yr took off his masks to disclose himself as TREASURE’s major vocalist Bang Ye Dam.

Bang Ye Dam mentioned, “I was on ‘Okay-Pop Star’ prior to now, and I used to be a trainee for about seven years. I watched ‘The King of Mask Singer’ rather a lot. I assumed to myself, ‘If I make my debut, I might go on that present.’ That day was at this time.” He shared that he had requested the recommendation of WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and mentioned, “He gave me confidence when he mentioned, ‘It will likely be positive should you simply do it the way in which you often do.’”

Bang Ye Dam additional shared that he had gotten impressed to pursue music from his mother and father. “My mother and father each do music,” he mentioned. “My father, Bang Dae Shik, sang MBC’s theme track.”

Sandara Park mentioned, “I actually want we might have seen extra of him. It might’ve been nice to see him carry out R&B and actually tear up the stage. He’s somebody whom all of the YG Leisure seniors and producers reward rather a lot, so I used to be actually trying ahead to his debut. Please present him a number of love!”

Watch “The King of Mask Singer”:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)