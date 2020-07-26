Members Of PENTAGON, ONF, And TOO Reunite To Candidly Share Thoughts About “Highway To Kingdom”

Singles journal launched a brand new pictorial starring PENTAGON’s Hongseok and Yeo One, ONF’s Hyojin and Wyatt, and TOO’s Chan and Kyungho.

The brand new pictorial takes on the idea of “summer time” and highlights the idols’ refreshing charms and heat friendship.

Regarding their reunion for this style journal, Wyatt joked, “I heard Hongseok was going to take part and grew decided [to have good physique like him], so I labored out daily with out a break.” Hyojin added with amusing, “Actually, after I knew who I used to be going to do the photograph shoot with, I questioned if I ought to even be a part of this. I believed, if it’s taken from the ocean, there’ll most likely be some publicity. Luckily, there was no drastic publicity, however it was the utmost quantity of publicity I’ve ever had.”

Chan stated, “It’s my first photograph shoot with Kyungho, so I used to be nervous, and I used to be considering the identical factor Hyojin was anxious about. I used to be truly sort of unsure till this morning as a result of I’m quite skinny.” Kyungho added, “I believed it could be laborious to indicate an excellent physique after figuring out in a brief time period, however I ready laborious anyway. I feel it’s necessary to have an lively mindset.”

When requested about their particular person efforts for “Highway to Kingdom,” Hongseok shared, “When getting ready for the primary spherical, there was a efficiency that began with my high off, so there was quite a lot of strain and accountability. I organized my weight loss program to make it good. I’ve by no means been on a weight loss program so laborious in my life. I need to say that I did my finest in efficiency and vocal follow as an idol…” With amusing, he added, “Since I used to be devoted to my position, I might say that I made probably the most strenuous effort at the moment. Yeo One helped me mentally. Even when everybody was exhausted from the outcomes of the competition, it was Yeo One who saved the vitality going, though it will need to have been laborious for him, too.”

Wyatt stated, “After I got here again to the firm after the interview it was 6 a.m. The embarrassment and stress from it hit me without delay, so I went into a gathering immediately, and it was a battle with myself from that day on.”

Chan defined, “Because it overlapped with our debut interval, we ready performances and took part in choreography whereas engaged on the principle efficiency. Our members most likely slept a mean of 1 to 2 hours then. I couldn’t solely consider choreography and efficiency, so I got here up with quite a lot of concepts visually. On the ‘Exhausting Carry’ stage, I feel we confirmed a a brand new idea whereas making an attempt out a hip hop theme.”

Then Kyungho added, “After I first danced, I used to be so immersed that I used to be assured that I could possibly be named as one of many individuals who did their finest, and I felt like I used to be going again to that point. I acquired a headache whereas getting ready for the stage due to the considered learn how to be higher and higher, however it was an excellent expertise.”

Chan additionally talked about resembling Deux’s Kim Sung Jae and Rain. He stated, “I like Kim Sung Jae a lot that I sang ‘As I Informed You’ within the month-to-month analysis earlier than my debut, and generally folks inform me I appear to be him, in order that makes me comfortable. I additionally heard I’ve Rain’s stubbornness, braveness, and aggressive nature. Please love me lots.”

Kyungho, who is understood for being among the finest dancers of idols born in 2001, talked about dancing, saying, “In ‘Highway to Kingdom,’ VERIVERY’s Dongheon brazenly praised my dancing, so I used to be embarrassed however actually comfortable. Really, I had no thought about dancing. I occurred to be on stage as soon as after I was in center college, and after I noticed my associates’ reactions, I believed I had expertise so I went into dancing, however I regarded round and discovered that my expertise was widespread. I needed to do higher than that, so I used my effort as a present.”

Then Hongseok talked about his friendship with Yeo One. He stated, “After PENTAGON break up into a couple of dorm, we will’t speak until we meet up, so we meet within the playground close to the dormitory and catch up. I used to go to the cafe close to the neighborhood of Seongsu, however just lately I attempt to chorus from going out due to COVID-19. We meet up at one another’s locations or take a stroll within the again streets of Seongsu the place there are few folks with our masks on.”

Regarding PENTAGON’s “Basquiat,” Yeo One commented, “Not way back, a efficiency video of the brand new tune ‘Basquiat,’ which we carried out on ‘Highway to Kingdom,’ was launched, and there have been optimistic reactions concerning the video high quality. I feel we stood out due to our dramatic performing. We needed to convey the symbolic message of the tune via visible results, however evidently our members made the visible magnificence shine with their good expression as artists.”

Then Wyatt talked about his deep voice, saying, “I’ve by no means paid a lot consideration to my voice as a result of there are a lot of folks with deep voices, however I’m very grateful for the truth that many individuals prefer it after watching the ‘Highway to Kingdom.’ Nonetheless, there are professionals and cons to having a deep voice. Since my voice is like an echo field, it turns into calm after I’m studying books or explaining one thing, so folks can take heed to it comfortably. The draw back is that I don’t have clear pronunciation. Generally, after I say issues, my voice rings, so it’s simple for many individuals to misconceive what I’m saying until I pronounce issues appropriately. Plainly professionals and cons coexist in every single place.”

Lastly, Hyojin shared his favourite efficiency on “Highway to Kingdom” was “We Should Love Extra” with Oh My Lady’s YooA. He defined, “The unique model of ‘We Should Love’ can be excellent, however when it was organized with ONF’s tune ‘Moscow Moscow,’ it was actually artwork. The stage via the facial expressions and performances of the members and YooA appears to have reminded us of a musical piece and served as a possibility to additional promote our staff to the general public. Just like the title says, I fell in love with it.”

“Highway to Kingdom” wrapped up final month, and you may take a look at the outcomes right here!

Supply (1)