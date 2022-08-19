Meme actions continue to turn kids into millionaires: a student earns 110 million in a month thanks to Reddit

A 20-year-old American college student has made a profit of $110 million in just one month after betting on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond. It must be said that the initial investment was a high bet: Jake Freeman and his family bought nearly 5 million shares of the retailer in July. US housewares at $5.50 per share. The total disbursement was 25 million dollars.





The increase was almost 500% in the shares. According to The Guardian, there was intense talk on Reddit, where Freeman also participated. The 20-year-old investor ace sold for more than 130 million dollars lor that he has given these actions the name stock meme or meme actions (something that has already happened with other similar transactions that have also been used by Reddit, such as AMC).

Shares rose as high as $28 on Tuesday, when Freeman is understood to have sold most of his stake. The Bed Bath & Beyond shares, trading under the ticker BBBYfell to $23 on Wednesday, and were down another 14% in premarket trading on Thursday to $19.70.

What is a meme action

Los “meme” values ​​are those that are triggered independently of the success of a business, thanks to the hype that is given to them on social networks and Reddit-style platforms.

Early last year, the practice came to prominence when shares in struggling GameStop soared, in part fueled by a campaign to punish hedge funds that bet on its falling value.

This has led to the term meme economy. The phenomenon that we have experienced with GameStop and the push of WallStreetBets is not at all new. A Reddit subforum community has many parallels to the 4chan phenomenon where meme culture was already prominent. However, the meme has gone further and has focused on the financial and stock market world.

This is how he has achieved his 100 million





Freeman, an applied mathematics and economics student at the University of Southern California, said he had been “shocked” by the speed of the stock rally. “I certainly didn’t expect such a voracious bull run,” Freeman told the Financial Times in an interview. “He thought it was going to be a game of more than six months,” the now-millionaire student has confessed.

The student, who at one point owned more than 6.2% of BBBY through his Freeman Capital Management fund, according to SEC filings, said he got the stake. $25 million through friends and family.

When his stake in BBBY was revealed last month, he wrote to the company’s board warning that the retailer was “facing an existential crisis for its survival” and warned them of the need to reduce “its cash burn rate.” , improve its capital structure and raise cash. Advertising

At the same time, members of BBBY’s Reddit page were introduced with a post titled Give BBBY a Chance. “Hello everyone, I’m Jake Freeman,” he said. “I truly believe FCM’s proposed plan offers a great opportunity for BBBY to succeed. It provides ‘buy time.'”