Memento Films Intl. Scores Deals Across Auteur-Driven Film Slate – Variety

Memento Films Worldwide has closed main territory gross sales on its status director-driven movie slate, together with “Persian Classes,” “My Salinger 12 months” and “Below The Stars.”

“Persian Classes,” a drama directed by “Home of Sand and Fog” helmer Vadim Perelman, is about in Occupied France in 1942. The movie facilities on a person who’s arrested by the SS alongside different Jews and despatched to a focus camp in Germany and is enlisted to show Farsi to the pinnacle of the camp performed by German star Lars Eidinger.

The film world premiered on the Berlin Film Pageant within the Panorama part and was bought by Memento Films Worldwide to France (Kmbo), Latin America (California), Poland (Finest Films), Romania (Independenta), Baltics (Kinosoprus), UK & Ireland (Signature), Turkey (Filmarti), Bulgaria (6AMedia), Hungary (Cinetel), Czech Republic & Slovakia (Film Europe), Hong-Kong & Macao (Bravos), South Korea (Jin Jin Footage), Taiwan (Film Cloud), Australia & New Zealand (Rialto), Airways (Captive Leisure), South Africa (Forefront).

The interval drama was beforehand acquired for North America, China, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Scandi, Greece, Former Yugoslavia, Japan and South Africa.

Associated Tales

“Whereas this 12 months has been difficult as a result of well being disaster, now we have managed to seek out nice distributors for the big selection of flicks on our slate, and we’ve additionally been very lively on the acquisition entrance,” stated Memento Films Worldwide’s head of gross sales Mathieu Delaunay. The banner simply acquired Kamen Kalev’s “February” which is a part of Cannes’ Official Choice, together with a number of different titles.

This 12 months’s Berlinale opener, “My Salinger 12 months” was additionally scooped by main distributors around the globe. The movie, is directed by Oscar-nominated Canadian director Philippe Falardeau and stars Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley.

Memento Films Worldwide has now bought the movie to France (Metropolitan), Germany (Koch Media), Australia & New Zealand (Palace), Italy (Academy Two), Scandinavia (Non Cease), Poland (Monolith), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Russia & CIS (Russian World Imaginative and prescient), Israel (Lev), Turkey (Bir Film), Austria (Thim Films), Romania (Voodoo), Hungary (ADS Companies), Czech & Slovak Republic (Cinemart) and South Africa (Forefront).

The large-screen adaptation of Joanna Rakoff’s worldwide bestseller, “My Salinger 12 months” was beforehand picked up by IFC (U.S.), Spain (A Contracorriente), Latin America (Cinepolis), Benelux (Paradiso Filmed Leisure), Japan (CCC), Portugal (Outsider), Greece and Cyprus (Spentzos), Bulgaria (BTV Media Group), the previous Yugoslavia (Dexin), Hungary (Hungaricom), China (Huanxi Media), South Korea (Jin Jin Footage), Taiwan (Catchplay), the Center East (Falcon Film) and world airways (Leisure in Movement).

“Below The Stars of Paris,” directed by Claus Drexel, is a critically acclaimed movie starring Catherine Frot as a homeless girl who unexpectedly bonds with a Burkinabe boy and units off with him throughout Paris to assist discover his mom. Diaphana will launch the movie in France in April.

“Below The Stars of Paris” which had a market premiere on the European Film Market, “has been promoting at a gentle tempo as a result of it has a industrial enchantment; it’s a heartwarming and transferring movie and sure to have stunning profession in France and overseas,” stated Mathieu Delaunay, head of gross sales at Memento Films Worldwide.

New offers have been inked for Germany (Arsenal), Italy (Officine Ubu), Mexico (Alameda), Czech and Slovak Republik (Bohemia), South Korea (Pancinema), Former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom) and Hungary (Vertigo).

“Below The Stars of Paris” was beforehand picked up for Switzerland (JMH distributions), Denmark (41 Shadows), Portugal (Outsider Films), Greece (Spentzos), Bulgaria (6A Media), Brazil (A2 Filmes), China (QC Media), Taiwan (Cai Chang), Israel (Lev Cinemas), airways (Skeye).

The corporate has additionally made some further gross sales on Martin Provost’s “How To Be A Good Spouse,” a comedy with Juliette Binoche which can be broadly launched in France on 600 screens on June 22, on time for the reopening of theaters after a there-month shutdown. The movie has been acquired for Turkey (Bir Film), Baltics (Volga)

“How To Be A Good Spouse” has beforehand been nabbed for Canada (MK2 Mile Finish), Australia (Palace Films), Latin America (California Filmes), Japan (New Choose), China (Infotainment), Taiwan (Artistic Century) and airways (Skeye), Spain (A Contracorriente), Italy (Motion pictures Impressed), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Austria (Thimfilm), Poland (Kino Swiat), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Cinemart), Portugal (Lusomundo), Greece (Seven), Norway (As Fidalgo), Finland (Atlantic Films), Denmark (FilmBazar), Bulgaria (6A Media), former Yugoslavia (Demiurg) and Hungary (ADS).

One other auteur-driven pic on Memento’s slate, Anthony Chen’s “Moist Season” was acquired for France (Epicentre), Israel (Lev), Greece (One From The Coronary heart), Bulgaria (Bulgaria Film Imaginative and prescient), Former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Airways (Encore), Hong Kong and Macau (MM2).