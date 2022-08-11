Memes exploded due to the elimination of Luis Suárez’s Nacional: the ridicule of the River Plate fans and the controversial tweet of Atlético Goianiense

Nacional de Montevideo was eliminated by Atlético Goianiense in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. It was a defeat in Brazil by 3-0 after the 1-0 suffered in the first leg in Uruguay and thus the Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez was left prematurely without international competition after returning to his home club to get a touch of that type in his preparation for the World Cup in Qatar.

The match played at the Serra Dourada stadium in Goiania featured a brace by Luiz Fernando, who opened and closed the scoring and had already scored the goal of the first match in Montevideo, while Baralhas converted the second. Nacional was never in the game during the 90 minutes of play. As for Suárez, as in the first leg, he once again occupied a place among the substitutes and replaced the Argentine Emmanuel Gigliotti at the start of the complement, when his team was already losing 2-0.

The gunslinger had previously declined an offer from River Plate because the Argentine club had not qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, but his bet on Nacional did not go well either because he was decisively eliminated by Goianiense, the team led by Argentine striker Diego Churín, who was the figure of the court with his assists and his team play.

As it was expected, This elimination of Luis Suárez did not go unnoticed on social networks. The classic memes were present, with River Plate fans as the main promoters. But the jokes were not only made by supporters of the Argentine team, but also by the brazilian club what published a tweet that aroused controversy.

The best memes for the elimination of Luis Suárez’s Nacional:

