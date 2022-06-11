Memo Ochoa could leave America to play again in Spain

Guillermo Ochoa returned to the “Eagles” in 2019 after 8 years in European football (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Mendoza)

The race of Guillermo Ochoa in Europe could have a new chapter at 36 years old, because after three seasons back in the Americathe stars would have aligned so that the gates of the Old continent are likely to reopen.

The main reason is due to Javier Aguirrethe historic Mexican coach who has established himself as one of the most respected men in Spanish football and who recently took over as coach of the Real Mallorcaa team he arrived with the task of saving him from relegation.

After fulfilling the objective and expressing that he intended to renew for the following season with the Balearic team, the board decided to give him a new vote of confidence and renewed him for the 2022-2023 season, so he could request Memo Ochoa as a hierarchy reinforcement for the team’s goal.

Javier Aguirre became coach of Mallorca after being fired from Rayados de Monterrey (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

In accordance with Daily Brandas well as different reports from the Spanish press, Ochoa It would be one of the main candidates to reinforce the Mallorcan goal from next season, a position where they would have put a reinforcement that could make a difference as a necessity.

With this assumption, the usual goalkeepers like Sergio Rico and the slovak Dominic Griffin they stepped aside or are relegated to the bench, as long as they can negotiate with the azulcrema team, since Memo still has a valid contract with the club.

Guillermo Ochoa ends his contract until the end of the year, specifically after the Qatar World Cup 2022so due to his situation it could be an affordable signing, especially since there is still no information regarding a job extension with the team that saw him born.

It should be remembered that Ochoa is one of the highest paid players in Liga MX and he is at the top of the salary scale at Club América, so his extension could be hampered by this aspect.

Guillermo Ochoa is one of the captains of the Mexican National Team and leader of Club América (Photo: Twitter/@ yosoy8a)

Secondly, Javier the Basque Aguirre added his fourth save with La Liga teams: Osasuna, Zaragoza and Espanyol, for which he was listed as a “firefighter” by the Spanish press, some of what he thought about it:

“It doesn’t bother me at all. I look like a coach fire extinguisher and it’s OK. Not everyone can be like Guardiola, Mourinho or Klopp who win titles and titles, there are others that we have to put that other part”, he mentioned for MovistarPlus the 63-year-old strategist.

And it is that to his last success with Mallorca you can add what he did previously with Osasuna in 2002con Saragossa in 2010and with him Spanish of Barcelona in 2012. The only time that he could not maintain his permanence was with Deportivo Leganés in the 2019-2020 season, after fighting until the last date with two winter losses in weight and with the most complicated schedule among those involved.

This opportunity with the Balearic team also comes after an irregular spell with the Rayados de Monterrey, a team with which he won a CONCACAF Champions Leagueprecisely against Ochoa’s América, but in the league it gave more sorrow than glory, with eliminations in the playoffs and the quarterfinals of the league, for which he spent just under a year with the Monterrey team.

