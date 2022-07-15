Memo Ochoa did not rule out leaving America in the future

Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper of Club América, assured that he could leave the institution in the future (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

After spending eight years of his career as a goalkeeper for various teams in Europe, William Ochoa He returned to Mexico to defend the jersey of the team that saw him debut. Although he is one of the oldest players on his roster, he has not lost his undisputed ownership in America. Despite having that certainty, as well as going through a good moment in his professional career, He did not rule out leaving the team’s ranks when his contract ends.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper provided details about his future as a goalkeeper for the Coapa team. During an interview with the media Fox Sportsclaimed to have a contract valid for the next five months and, although there is interest from the coaching staff headed by Santiago Baños to renew their bond, the national team assured be willing to listen to offers from other clubs.

“I have a contract from here until December. The club has expressed to me its intention that I continue here for a couple more years. I am excited, of course, to stay here in America (…) Obviously I am at a stage where I am also open to see what happens in America or outside of AmericaOf course America will always be a priority. It’s my house,” she declared.

His soccer quality has allowed him to be on the radar of various teams in the world, which is why he could receive an offer that would take him away from Coapa. His militancy with teams like the AC Ajaccio, Malaga, Granada and Standard de Liège they put him in the eye of teams like him Paris Saint Germain. Although his signing was close to materializing in 2011, an unfortunate event with the Tricolor took away his chances.

As he recalled in a conversation with Donkey Van Rankin, the positive result to the doping test for the presence of clenbuterol messed up the plan. Although in France they were able to solve the problem, the investigations in Mexico took too long and the whole of the Parc des Princes closed the door to him before the delay.

With his words, the goalkeeper announced his intention to continue his professional career for a few more years. Although he declared feeling emotional, as well as in good physical condition for the dispute of his fifth consecutive World Cup in Qatar 2022, categorically ruled out that it could be his last World Cup and reiterated his intention to continue attending the calls.

“I feel that we are going to get to the World Cup very well and then I feel that I have many years left in my career. Physically I feel very good, every time the dates get closer I think about it more and after the World Cup I will continue to be active in soccer, ”he said. On the other hand, he retains the illusion of attend the 2026 Cupeven if you don’t have guaranteed ownership by then.

It is worth mentioning that Ochoa’s World Cup tour of the Mexican Soccer Team started in 2006when I barely had 21 years and came as the third goalkeeper. In South Africa 2010 he repeated, although Óscar Pérez did not allow him to see minutes. For Brazil 2014 enjoyed ownership with one of his best performances, a role he repeated in Russia 2018 and could replicate in Qatar 2022.

In addition, as a national team, Ochoa has managed to win four editions of the Gold Cup in 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2019, as well as the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Although Mexico has not had the best journey towards the World Cup, the goalkeeper does not lose the illusion of transcending with the national team and increasing his record in December.

