Memo Ochoa met with the Qatari ambassador for the 2022 World Cup

Almost a year after the start of Qatar World Cup 2022, the World Cup fever begins to manifest itself in the country. Recently Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper for Club América and the Mexican National Team, met with the Qatari ambassador to Mexico, Mohammed Al-Kuwari, on the eve of the next World Cup edition.

Memo Ochoa visited the facilities of the embassy of the Arab country and lived with the diplomat. Through social networks, Mohammed Al-Kuwari shared some details of the meeting held by both figures.

The meeting took place before Ochoa traveled with his team to Monterrey to face the Striped at the end of the Concacaf Champions League. On Monday afternoon they met at the embassy located in the Mexican capital.

The Embassador highlighted the sporting career of the azulcrema goalkeeper and the legacy he has in national football. He wrote a few words on his Instagram account addressing Ochoa’s visit.

“I received today to one of the best footballers that Mexico has given, Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper of the Mexican national team. I was very pleased to meet him in person and share pleasant moments with him ”, you can read in the publication.

In addition, the Mexican goalkeeper wore one of his jersey from Tri to give as a gift to Al-Kuwari. The shirt wore the official print that abbreviated the name of Francisco Ochoa and the number 13, with which he always plays with him. Tri.

Both posed for a photograph: both the soccer player and the international player can be seen holding the shirt of the Aztec team. They had a conversation about what to expect from the next World Cup and had a pleasant afternoon.

In a second image you can see that the ambassador gives him a memorial ball of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Memo He also thanked the invitation and the pleasant moment he lived with the Qatari politician.

Through his official Instagram account, he shared a publication and addressed a few words of thanks and brotherhood to the ambassador of the next World Cup venue.

“Thank you Ambassador Mohammed Al Kuwari for the invitation, a pleasure and an honor to meet you “, published Memo Ochoa. What’s more, Paco Memo He uploaded a temporary story to his account where he is appreciated with his current partner, who was his companion for the meeting.

Guillermo Ochoa is one of the current goalkeepers with the Mexican National Team and is outlined to play their third World Cup with the Tri in Qatar 2022 under the direction of Gerardo Tata Martino. In the 2014 edition of Brazil he served as the starting goalkeeper. Although he did not manage to pass the desired “fifth game” he gave an outstanding demonstration.

The career of the Americanista in Mexican soccer has produced several outstanding triumphs. The most recent is the bronze medal he won with the U23 in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Under the direction of Jaime lozano, Ochoa became the figure group leader.

Since his debut with the national team to date, Guillermo Ochoa has recorded around 118 games. In his duel against Honduras, he reached this figure and thus reached the mark of former striker Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

With that, Memo He became one of the players with the most matches with the Mexican National Team, he is even close to matching Jorge Campos’s mark with the Tri. The inmortal recorded a figure of 123 games with the Selection during the years 1991 to 2003.

