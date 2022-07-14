Memo Ochoa turned 37 and the world of football celebrated it like this (Photo: Twitter/@)

Aztec soccer is celebrating, because one of the captains of the Mexican team birthday and he does it on the eve of his fifth world cup. Is about William Ochoainternationally recognized figure for his performances in World Cups and who has established himself as a benchmark in the Mexican goal.

Memo Ochoa He turned 37 this July 13 and through social networks different institutions, leagues and teams have turned to send their congratulations, in particular those where he was able to demonstrate his ability under the frame.

How could it be otherwise, the very Mexican team and the America club congratulations opened, as he is an active player and captain at decisive moments in history.

During his career, the azulcrema youth squad he had the courage to emigrate to European football at the expense of his economy and, in the midst of complications due to a false positive in doping, his non-European passport and the little recognition of Mexican goalkeepers outside the country, Ligue 1 opened its doors to him for the first time in 2011.

For this reason and especially for his outstanding performances in goal at the modest AC Ajacciothe social networks of the French league congratulated the goalkeeper for his 37 years and showed gratitude for having the first Mexican goalkeeper in Europe.

Similarly, The league of Spain was not far behind, because in this country he donned the jerseys of the Málaga y Granada to leave outstanding performances in the frame, especially during his passage through the Iliberita team, where he was affiliated as a starter.

Other disciplines also got into the celebrations towards Memo Ochoabecause the recent visit of the Arizona Cardinals to Mexico, along with the celebrations he had with Juan Toscano and the Golden State Warriors, took the opportunity to celebrate it on social networks.

“Happy birthday to our star catcher” y “The most fan goalkeeper in the NBA is partying today” were the dedications by the basketball league and the cardinals of the NFL, in another example of how popular Ochoa has become around Mexico, North America and Europe.

In the same way, his time in European competitions could not be left out, because when he landed in the Standard of Liejain addition to being cup champion and fighting for the league title, was able to qualify for the Europa League and even played qualifying rounds of Champions League.

For this reason, in addition to receiving the Standard’s congratulations, the UEFA Europa League recalled one of his highlights in the competition.

Likewise, FIFA institutions recognized his experience in the last four World Cupsbecause on the eve of the next Cup, they wrote to him “We are waiting for you this year in Qatar 2022”, since it is known that he is shaping up to be the holder of the Tricolor in the World Cup.

Finally, the displays of affection were rounded off with his team, the America clubwhere he serves as captain and which has them in the hunt for the championship at the end of the year.

In the azulcrema team Ochoa has been able to be champion of Liga, Concacaf e interleagueIn addition to dispute South American Cup Final, Libertadores Cup y Club World Cupso in the final stretch of his career he would be looking to add a new title with the shirt of his loves.

