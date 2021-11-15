Memo Ochoa’s encouraging message to the fans after Mexico’s defeat against the US

The Mexican goalkeeper said that they hope to recover in their next match (Photos: Cuartoscuro // United States Football Association)

The Mexican team was injured after having fallen in the city of Cincinnati at the hands of the American team. On his visit against the box of lthe Stars and Stripes, Mexico played one of its less brilliant games so far this season. qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Mexican box was notoriously emotionally hurt after lose by a score of 2-0 and Guillermo Ochoa He decided to give his opinion on the matter through his social networks. The American goalkeeper asserted that, after the defeat, the members of the Mexican team understood the annoyance of the Mexican fans.

“Unfortunately we could not get a good result the other day and we understand the annoyance that does not differ from our feelings and nobody said it would be easy, but this is not over yet and it is not the time to lower our arms that only half of the tie is going ; to keep working and think about the next rival that the objective is clear and Qatar, our final destination. THANK YOU to the people who always support and believe in your Selection on good days and bad days! Always forward! #GO MEXICO”

The archer of the Eagles of America he was one of the players who received the most criticism after the game last Friday due to the fact that in the first rival goal, for an important sector of fans, the goalkeeper could have done more in Christian Pulisic’s score. The same player as Ochoa’s statements in which he mentioned that the United States wanted to look in the mirror of Mexico, celebrated with a strong message “The man in the mirror”, By way of answer.

What was written by the Mexican on his Instagram account (Capture Instagram / @ yosoy8a)

With the final score in favor of those led by Gregg Berhalter, the team commanded by Gerardo Martino could not escape the famous theme “two to zero”, which has become a mockery for the defeats of El Tri in different World Cup qualifiers over the years.

In addition to the three points that the Mexicans missed, the table of USA climbed to the first position of the Octagonal of the Concacaf and gave Mexico its first defeat in the classification heading to the 2022 World Cup.

At the end of the meeting, it was Ochoa himself who indicated for TUDNIt is known that these types of matches represent a high degree of difficulty and assured that the best the Mexican team could do would be to recover from that bitter drink.

Ochoa has become one of the captains of the Mexican team (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

“Knockout away games are always difficult, historically it has always been like that, the result is a shame, we came to try to score the points and it was not like that, now to concentrate on what is to come, we want to get rid of our thorn”

“The tie is like this, they are difficult games, but raise your head quickly that we have an important game to play,” said the American goalkeeper.

The next commitment of the Mexican team It will be against his Canadian counterpart, next Tuesday in Edmonton. In the event that the team led by the Tata Martino ends up being defeated in this commitment, he could fall to the third position of the classification and the outlook could look complicated.

In addition to this, the tricolor must have contemplated that he will play two games at home behind closed doors as a punishment imposed by the FIFA by the presence of the homophobic shout in the stands during the match against Canada in the Aztec stadium.

KEEP READING:

What motivated Emilio Fernando Alonso to narrate in TUDN

Chucky Lozano asked the fans for patience after the defeat of El Tri against the US

The luxurious tennis of Gregg Berhalter, coach of the USA, who showed off in the game against El Tri