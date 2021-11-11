Memo Ochoa’s poignant criticism of the US National Team: “he wants to reflect and wants to copy”

Fotos: Cuartoscuro // United States Football Association

Next Friday, November 12, USA will receive Mexico to play their match corresponding to the World Cup qualifying round. The rivalry between both teams has transcended generations and today, Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper of the National Team, assured that: “Mexico has been a mirror in which they want to see themselves (United States), reflect and they want to copy”, This in relation to the football field.

“There is always this rivalry in the area”, Said the three-time World Cup player, in an interview for TUDN. He also acknowledged that this is a game that is always looked for in the calendars, one that all fans want to see and that all players want to play. Regarding your next meeting, Ochoa passed the pressure on to the North American team, because he knows that the Mexican squad arrives at a better time, with more points and that those who are obliged to obtain the result are the Americans.

Even a few weeks ago, the goalkeeper spoke at a press conference, prior to the semifinal of the tournament Concachampions. In his statements at that time, he made it clear that at MLS takes a long time to reach the MX League. “It does not matter if they win a match, where they have to catch up with us is in titles”, stressed back then. For this occasion, America’s 13th jersey compared the national teams and not the leagues.

Ochoa started with Mexico in the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. (Photo: REUTERS / Jorge Mendoza)

“In Gold Cup, Mexico is also up there, in FIFA rankings and competitions, Mexico has a Confederations; also has more participations in World Cups. Mexico has been a mirror in which they want to see themselves and reflect and want to copy”. Making it clear that, in his opinion, there are still important differences between the two teams.

The games of the summer were also remembered, where the United States beat Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League. In this match, the scoreboard was inclined by 3-2 for the selection of the stars and stripes, already in overtime. Ochoa dismissed this antecedent, assuring that it was something completely different to a World Cup tie. A game with different conditions, with another objective, so it is not useful to analyze what will happen next Friday.

In the same way, he commented that they always seek to complicate Mexico in their visits to the northern country. “They try to complicate all things in the small details. From the flights, connections, training courts, they try to take you where it is colder, where there is less Mexican fans, ”said the goalkeeper. However, he also made it known that the national team is capable of overcoming these adversities.

Ochoa has been the goalkeeper with the most starting participations since Tata Martino directs the tricolor team. (Photo: REUTERS / Jorge Mendoza)

The game will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinatti, an area where fans can identify more with the United States than with Mexico. It has already been reported that all tickets have been sold and that the game will have full capacity. For this meeting, the tricolor arrives with 14 points in the octagonal, while the Americans accumulate 11. It will be the confrontation between the first and second place of the tie.

“I believe that in this case they were wrong. You saw how many Mexican fans there are here or from Chicago, how many people will come here. They always try to take advantage in this way and we have to overcome all adversities and seek to do our football as we have been doing, “Ochoa said.

In this way, the spirits for the next game are in the air. There have already been players from the United States who declared that they feel better representing that nation than the Mexican, their last matches have already been remembered and now a tricolor history ensures that one team is better than the other. The meeting remains to be expected.

KEEP READING:

Where and at what time to watch the matches of the Mexican National Team against the United States and Canada

The reasons why Ricardo Pepi chose the US team over Mexico

Five players from the Mexican National Team who were left out of Gerardo Martino’s call