Memo Ochoa’s save that stole attention in America vs. Pachuca

finished the second Liga MX Clausura 2022 semifinal in which America y pachuca tied at one goal in the first leg, however, the performance of Guillermo Ochoa was decisive for The Eagles you were not overtaken on the scoreboard and they agreed to a one-goal draw against the Tuzos.

Near the end of the added time of the second part, Memo Ochoa managed to deflect the ball very close to the scoring line of his goal and thus rescue Fernando Ortiz’s team from losing at home. At minute 93 Nicholas Ibanez received a center to the small area of ​​the goal; Despite the fact that he was marked by the Americanist defense, he managed to connect a header.

The ball was projected to the center of the goal, but Ochoa was very close to the area so he managed to stretch and avoid the second goal that could have made a big difference. Although the action seemed like a clear scoring play, Ochoa prevented the goal from falling and blew up the fans of the Azteca Stadium.

Almost immediately the play was invalidated because it was already out of place, but the scenario of one more goal against the bluecreams alerted the team. Nico he was offside at the time he received the pass, so his effort was invalid.

That action caused the public to recognize Ochoa for his work and forget his ruling in the penalty that tied the match because at minute 82 the goal fell by Nico Ibanez. Despite the fact that América was superior in the game and maintained the advantage for much of the duel, in the last minutes they failed to protect the only goal.

América and Pachuca drew 1-1 on Thursday in the first leg of the Grita México Clausura 22 tournament semifinal with goals from Chilean Diego Valdés and Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez, respectively.

In the match played at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, the “Águilas” del América had the first chance to score in the 41st minute when Valdés was left unmarked in front of the goal after a center sent by Luis Fuentes, but the Chilean player He sent his shot over the top.

At the end of the first half, Pachuca came close to scoring with a header from Luis Chávez that goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa deflected on the goal line.

Valdés put America ahead in the 54th minute when he defined without a mark inside the area after the Argentine goalkeeper Óscar Ustari rejected a shot from Uruguayan Federico Viñas.

Near the end, Pachuca equalized at 82 minutes by way of the penalty kick that Ibáñez scored. The referee Jorge Antonio Pérez decreed the penalty in favor of the “Tuzos” after the defender Jorge Sánchez knocked down the Colombian Avilés Hurtado inside the area.

The series will be defined next Sunday, May 22 at the Hidalgo stadiumhouse of the “Tuzos” of Pachuca.

In the other semifinal, the reigning champion Atlas thrashed Tigres UANL 3-0 on Wednesday. The series will be defined on Saturday when Tigres is local at the Universitario stadium.

