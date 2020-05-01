“Memorist” Finale Enjoys Ratings Boost As “Meow The Secret Boy” Comes To A Quiet End

Each tvN’s “Memorist” and KBS 2TV’s “Meow the Secret Boy” got here to an finish final evening!

On April 30, “Memorist” loved a major enhance in its viewership scores for its sequence finale. In response to Nielsen Korea, the ultimate episode of the drama scored a median nationwide score of three.Three p.c, marking a substantial soar from the two.2 p.c score achieved by its penultimate episode the evening earlier than.

“Meow the Secret Boy,” which additionally aired its sequence finale final evening, scored common nationwide scores of 0.eight p.c and 1.Zero p.c for its two elements.

MBC’s “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” scored common nationwide scores of two.Three p.c and three.1 p.c for its two elements, whereas tvN’s “Hospital Playlist” stayed sturdy with a median nationwide score of 12.Zero p.c for the evening.

