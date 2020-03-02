General News

Memory-Lane Monday: The cruelest password

March 2, 2020
After a neighborhood supervisor unexpectedly tightens up the foundations for passwords and forces the expiration of all client passwords on the main software program gadget, calls flood into the help desk, tales a pilot fish on the scene. They’re having hassle because of the model new complexity laws.

One of many essential calls:

Particular person: I can’t seem to switch my password.

Help desk tech: Your new password should comprise letters, numbers and punctuation. Don’t use any phrases such as you’d to search out in a dictionary.

Particular person: OK. (Pause.) No, it nonetheless obtained’t let me alternate it.

Tech: What’s the password you are trying to utilize?

Particular person: April.

Tech: “April” is a phrase.

