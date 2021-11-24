Men of War 2 announced with trailer and details: the RTS saga returns with news to World War II

1C Company and Best Way guarantee PC gamers an even more authentic and entertaining experience.

Men of War is back. 1C Company and Best Way have taken advantage of the 2021 Golden Joystick Awards delivery gala to present the first trailer of Men of War II, a strategy video game with which its creators seek to modernize the series without forgetting its roots in the face of a launch in 2022.

Men of War II encourages us to experience this RTS set in World War II like never before in the saga, incorporating more units with different specializations to lead, greater historical fidelity and greater ambition in its sound and visual section, all combining with the original heart of the series where users have to lead their troops in intense battles through various modes.

1C promises the most advanced multiplayer in the seriesSpecifically, with its launch, players will be able to defeat their opponents in two epic film campaigns Starring Allies and Soviets against the Third Reich on the Western and Eastern Front respectively, engage in skirmishes against the machine on a wide selection of realistic maps and enjoy a multiplayer with cooperative and PvP. In addition, the RTS will hit stores on PC with full support for mods.

Finally, among the novelties, special emphasis is placed on Front Line, a mechanic that serves as the basis for exciting dynamic encounters where you fight for every inch of the battlefield, controlling your own and enemy’s attrition, and having to traverse defenseless lines to advance into areas of maps under control, digging trenches and supporting to the troops in the conquered territory.

Best Way is committed to an important graphic leap, guaranteeing in the first details to offer visual improvements, destructible environments and advanced AI to create the classic real-time strategy game fans have been waiting for. In Men of War II, everything can be used (bridges, rivers, buildings, forests and much more) to obtain a tactical advantage, opening unlimited strategic options for you or your enemies to exploit “, detail those responsible in their description.

1C Entertainment hopes that all of the above will allow users to enjoy Men of War II as authentic and entertaining as possible. At the moment, accompanied by this news you have a trailer and several images. If you want to know more, the impressions of comrade Carlos Gallego have already been published. On the other hand, and without leaving World War II, a few weeks ago Call of Duty: Vanguard arrived in stores, of which you can read its analysis in 3DJuegos.

Más sobre: Men of War 2, Men of War, 1C Entertainment y Best Way.